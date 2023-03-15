Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts to Present MAMMA MIA! This Month

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Production Arts Department will present MAMMA MIA! March 16-19 & March 24-25, 2023. Music and Lyrics by: Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus and some songs with Stig Anderson (Book by Catherine Johnson). MAMMA MIA! was originally produced in London by Judy Craymer, Richard East and Bjorn Ulvaeus for LittleStar in Association with Universal. Additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch. Music published by Universal Music Publishing Group.

The school's production is directed and choreographed by Ashley Tait Weller and features an exceptional cast of young actors, crew and designers.

The production also includes set and lighting design by Ellen Schmoyer, costume design by Amy Handkammer, sound design by Carlo Acerra, musical direction by Cristina Makowicz, and orchestra direction by Dr. Aaron Patterson.

Tait Weller shares, "Who doesn't love the feel-good nostalgia of ABBA? When asked if I wanted to direct the musical this year at Charter Arts, MAMMA MIA! felt like a perfect choice; a fun, high-energy musical with a large cast and of course the ABBA songs that you catch yourself humming along to."

Evening performances will be held March 16-18 & 24 at 7 PM and matinee performances will be held March 19 & 25 at 2 PM. Tickets are $10-$15 and are available for purchase online at www.CharterArts.org. Charter Arts' 2022-2023 Performance Season Sponsor is St. Luke's University Health Network.

"MAMMA MIA!" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

ABOUT THE LEHIGH VALLEY CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS (Charter Arts):

Charter Arts is an audition-based public charter school that provides a comprehensive curriculum for high school students, grades 9-12, who have a dedicated passion for the creative and performing arts. Students major in one of seven artistic areas: dance, instrumental music, literary arts, production arts, theatre, visual arts, or vocal music.

Charter Arts is proud to celebrate its nineteenth year as one of the most respected high schools for the arts in the nation. Charter Arts was named a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education. Recently, Charter Arts was ranked #1 Best Public High School Teachers in PA and #1 Best Charter High School in PA on Niche's 2023 Best Schools in America Rankings.

Audition appointments for the 2023-2024 school year are currently being accepted. Auditions are by appointment only. Prospective students and their families can visit the admissions page on the school website to learn more: www.CharterArts.org.

Charter Arts is located at 321 East 3rd Street, Bethlehem PA 18015.