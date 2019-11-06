Lehigh Valley Charter HS For The Arts Will Present THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department will present its production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, written by Simon Stephens and based on the best-selling novel by Mark Haddon, November 6-10, 2019, in the Charter Arts Theatre, located at 321 East 3rd Street, Bethlehem.

The intriguing and poignant story centers around a 15-year-old autistic boy, Christopher John Francis Boone, who sets out to solve the murder of a neighbor's dog and discovers unexpected truths about himself and the world around him.

This production is directed by Christopher "Rip" Cantelmi and features an exceptional cast of young actors including Gabe Blaikie as Christopher, Becca Greenberg as Siobhan, Dylan Vlasak as Ed, and Lydia Wilson as Judy.

Tickets are $5-$15. Evening performances will be held on November 6-9 at 7 PM. A matinee performance will be held on November 10 at 2 PM. Tickets are $5-$15 and can be purchased online at www.CharterArts.org or at the door.

Charter Arts is an audition-based public charter school that provides a comprehensive curriculum for high school students, grades 9-12, who have a passion for the arts. Students major in one of seven artistic areas: dance, instrumental music, literary arts, production arts, theatre, visual arts, or vocal music.

Charter Arts' rigorous curriculum fosters both academic and artistic excellence for its students. The school's impressive Future Ready PA Index ranking, Advanced Placement (AP) exam statistics, Keystone Exam statistics, SAT scores, prestigious artistic accolades, and graduation rate, are testaments to the outstanding education that Charter Arts provides.

Charter Arts is proud to celebrate its seventeenth year as one of the most respected high schools for the arts in the nation. Charter Arts was one of only 349 schools in the nation to be named a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education and earned a Silver Award for its impressive ranking on U.S. News & World Report's Best High Schools in America list. Recently, Charter Arts was listed as #1 Best Charter High School in Pennsylvania by Niche.

Charter Arts is located at 321 East 3rd Street, Bethlehem PA 18015. For more information, visit www.CharterArts.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You