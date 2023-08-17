Lantern Theater Company Opens 30th Anniversary Season With Molière's TARTUFFE

The Lantern's production of Tartuffe runs Thursday, September 7 through Sunday, October 8, 2023, at St. Stephen's Theater.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Video: First Look at Kate Baldwin & Nicholas Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Photo 3 Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Photos: See Kate Baldwin & Nicholas Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Bucks Co Photo 4 Photos: See Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

Lantern Theater Company Opens 30th Anniversary Season With Molière's TARTUFFE

Lantern Theater Company Opens 30th Anniversary Season With Molière's TARTUFFE

Click Here wwill launch its 30th anniversary season with Click Here, Molière's comic masterpiece about family, fraud, and how what we want to believe can blind us from the truth. Translated into English verse by 1987/88 U.S. Poet Laureate and two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Richard Wilbur and directed by Lantern Artistic Director Charles McMahon, Molière's classic comedy will come to life with a tremendous team of Philadelphia actors including Morgan Charéce Hall, Gregory Isaac, Dave Johnson, Travoye Joyner, Jered McLenigan, Lee Minora, Campbell O'Hare, Cathy Simpson, Kahlil A. Wyatt, and Frank X.

The Lantern's production of Tartuffe runs Thursday, September 7 through Sunday, October 8, 2023, at St. Stephen's Theater, the Lantern's resident venue in Center City Philadelphia; a complete schedule of performances and audience enrichment events is included in the fact sheet below. Theater critics and members of the press are cordially invited to request press tickets for opening night on Wednesday, September 13 at 7 p.m. by contacting Anne Shuff at ashuff@lanterntheater.org.

Moliere's incisive and hilarious play has moved from its controversial origins to a revered place in the comedy pantheon, while poking merciless fun at hypocrisy, greed, and false virtue. Orgon and his mother have become devoted to Tartuffe, a seemingly pious man whom they have taken in. But Orgon's wife and adult children know the truth: Tartuffe is a conniving huckster who has ensnared Orgon, and he is using his influence to milk Orgon for all he is worth. Orgon promises Tartuffe everything, including offering his daughter Mariane in marriage and signing over all the family's worldly possessions. It is up to the children and Orgon's wife Elmire to reveal the truth about Tartuffe before it's too late. A last-minute intervention by the King of France saves the day, and all but the titular con man get a happy ending - and hopefully for Orgon, a little more wisdom.

Molière had an important patron in King Louis XIV of France, and the earliest version of Tartuffe was first produced in 1664 at Versailles. But even the king's support could not keep the play from controversy; the Catholic Church and members of French aristocracy were scandalized by the play's pointed mockery of those who use the cover of piety for personal gain. The archbishop of Paris went so far as to threaten excommunication to anyone who read or saw the play. Despite a ban on public performances, its popularity endured, and the 1669 revised version has become the most-performed play in the Comédie-Française's repertoire. Over the last 350 years, Tartuffe has been produced on Broadway, on screen, on television, and in opera, and it has become a widely loved and studied addition to the theatrical canon. Richard Wilbur's 1961 translation, with its ingeniously witty rhyming couplets, is now regarded as the play's standard English version.

"I have been thinking about how I might approach this play now literally for decades," said Lantern Artistic Director Charles McMahon, who helms the production. "Somehow this time feels right for a classic comedy treating on slander, lies, misinformation, and hypocrisy - but what is truly remarkable is the complete inability of some people to believe the evidence of their own eyes when it contradicts what they feel should be true."

Lantern Theater Company will delve into the world of Tartuffe on its Lantern Searchlight blog, available online at Click Here. Articles will be published throughout the production's run, exploring the life and work of Molière, the evolution and rules of classical French drama, Tartuffe's controversy, behind the scenes interviews with the artists, and more.

Tickets for Tartuffe are $28 - $45 and are available online at Click Here or by calling the Lantern Box Office at (215) 829-0395. Discounts are available for under 30, seniors, U.S. military personnel, and groups of 10 or more. Performances of Tartuffe will take place at St. Stephen's Theater, located at 923 Ludlow Street in Center City Philadelphia. Face masks are welcome, but not required.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
British Clown Brings FINDING MELANIA to the Philadelphia Fringe Festival Photo
British Clown Brings FINDING MELANIA to the Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Finding Melania is a solo show merging dark clowning, surreal metaphors and utter silliness in an exploration of authoritarian and populist regimes and our complicity in enabling them.

2
Forgotten Lore Theatre Brings TITUS ANDRONICUS: A WILDERNESS OF TIGERS to Philly Fringe Photo
Forgotten Lore Theatre Brings TITUS ANDRONICUS: A WILDERNESS OF TIGERS to Philly Fringe

As part of this year’s 2023 Philly Fringe Arts Festival, Forgotten Lore Theatre presents Titus Andronicus: A Wilderness of Tigers, an immersive production of William Shakespeare’s earliest play.  Staged at the Fallser Club in the East Falls section of Philadelphia, the show runs from September 11-17, 2023.

3
The Philadelphia Artists Collective Announces 2023/24 Season Photo
The Philadelphia Artists' Collective Announces 2023/24 Season

The Philadelphia Artists' Collective has announced their 2023/24 season, featuring two highly inventive new productions that celebrate and challenge the expectations of classical theatre. PAC's diverse cohort of theatre artists, who stage rarely produced texts with visceral clarity in intentional spaces, announced the season at their annual launch party in Philadelphia, which was attended by dozens of patrons, neighbors, and friends.

4
Langhorne Players to Present Lynn Nottages Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play SWEAT Photo
Langhorne Players to Present Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play SWEAT

Don't miss the Langhorne Players' production of Sweat, Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Experience the gripping story of a group of blue-collar friends and co-workers in Reading, PA, as their livelihoods are threatened. Get your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Molière's TARTUFFE
Lantern Theater Company (9/07-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Story: The Play
Bristol Riverside Theatre (11/28-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Xanadu
Temple Theaters (11/10-11/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ulysses Owens Jr. Big Band
Penn Live Arts (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unholy Wars
The Suzanne Roberts Theatre (9/21-10/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cappella Pratensis & Sollazzo Ensemble - The Feast of the Swan
Penn Live Arts (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Sutton Foster
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (9/21-9/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Odyssey
Penn Live Arts (9/30-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Princess Bride - An Inconceivable evening with Cary Elwes
Keswick Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beyond The Door/Murder Well reghearsed
Acting Naturally Theatre (9/29-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You