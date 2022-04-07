LA BOHEME To Return To Philadelphia This Spring

La bohème will return to the AVA stage, April 28-May 14, 2022, performed by their award-winning Resident Artists. The story of love and loss against the backdrop of some of the most familiar and lush melodies in opera is sure to delight audiences and transport them to the streets of Paris.

Throughout AVA's 87-year history, Giacomo Puccini's masterpiece has been presented ten times, and alumni have gone to perform in La bohème around the world, from The Metropolitan Opera to the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden.

While La bohème has moved opera lovers, it also has been a source of creativity for others - it is the opera that inspired Jonathan Larson's hit musical Rent.

In addition to their regularly scheduled performances, they have announced the addition of a Young Professionals "Night at the Opera" performance on Thursday, April 28, 2022. They invite Philadelphia's young professionals (ages 45-and-under) to an exclusive, one-night only performance of La bohème before it opens to the public. Young Professionals are invited to attend at a very special price - tickets to this performance are just $25.

Tickets to all performances are on sale now

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Maestro Christofer Macatsoris leads the AVA Opera Orchestra

Jeffrey Buchman directs

Sung in Italian with English supertitles

La bohème Cast* (in order of appearance)

Rodolfo - Zach Rioux, Sahel Salam

Marcello - Kevin Godínez

Schaunard - Peter Barber, Benjamin Dickerson

Colline - Eric Delagrange, Griffen Hogan Tracy

Benoit/Alcindoro - Cody Müller

Mimì - Yihan Duan, Renée Richardson

Musetta - Loella Grahn, Emily Margevich

Parpignol - Shawn Roth

*Cast subject to change, date of each cast to be announced at a later time

Performance Dates:

April 28, 2022, 7:30 PM - Young Professionals performance at AVA

April 30, 2022, 7:30 PM at AVA

May 3, 2022, 7:30 PM at AVA

May 5, 2022, 7:30 PM at AVA

May 7, 2022, 7:30 PM at AVA

May 10, 2022, 7:30 PM at Centennial Hall at the Haverford School, 450 Lancaster Ave, Haverford, PA 19041

May 14, 2022, 7:30 PM at Central Bucks South High School, 1100 Folly Rd, Warrington, PA 18976

About Academy of Vocal Arts (AVA)



The mission of the Academy of Vocal Arts is to be the world's premier institution for training young artists as international opera soloists. Through rigorous instruction and coaching, and by presentations of Resident Artists from around the world in concerts, oratorios, public programs and fully staged professional opera productions, AVA will train artists with the high potential for career success while enriching lives in Philadelphia and beyond. Gifted singers come from throughout the world to seek the exceptional guidance and training that AVA offers. Admission is determined by competitive annual auditions. AVA is distinguished by its reputation for high quality performances that are acclaimed by critics locally, nationally and internationally. Each year, AVA Resident Artists are presented in four or five fully-staged opera productions accompanied by orchestra. Resident Artists are cast in leading roles that they will in all likelihood continue to perform for the rest of their careers.