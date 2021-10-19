Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers To Take The Stage At Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center In A Debut Performance

The company's performance at Uptown! will feature Chi, a piece inspired by the ancient art forms of tai chi and calligraphy and more.

Oct. 19, 2021  
        

Philadelphia's Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers are making their debut at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 22 at 7:30 PM.

One of the country's premier contemporary Asian-American dance companies, Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers celebrate the ability of dance to integrate body, spirit and mind.

Under the direction of Executive Artistic Director Kun-Yang Lin, Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers weave together older pieces with relevant contemporary works that reflect around the social themes of climate change, gun violence and the LGBTQIA2S+ community.

The company's performance at Uptown! will feature Chi, a piece inspired by the ancient art forms of tai chi and calligraphy, Santuario, and a preview of the company's latest work Fish & Girl.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers to Uptown!," said April Evans, executive director of Uptown!. "The dancers create such a unique experience that transcends audiences into another world."

The evening will culminate with a Q&A, allowing the audience and artists to exchange dialogue, questions, ideas, and connections made when viewing and performing the work.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at: secure.uptownwestchester.org/73/74


