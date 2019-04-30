John Dossett And Nathan Darrow Star In A NUMBER At People's Light

People's Light presents Caryl Churchill's A Number, starring Tony Award nominee John Dossett (Broadway's Gypsy opposite Bernadette Peters) and Nathan Darrow (House of Cards, Gotham). In the near future, three identical sons confront their father over past misdeeds, with shocking consequences. From one of the world's most inimitable playwrights comes a "stunning" (The New York Times) and suspenseful exploration of identity, parenthood, and the ethics of human cloning. Tickets range from $21.50-$53. To purchase, call 610.644.3500 or visit www.peopleslight.org. People's Light is located at 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA 19355.

Arguably one of the most influential dramatists of the 20th century, Caryl Churchill is a trailblazer of dramatic structure, known for experimental work that tackles current sociopolitical issues. A Number first debuted at The Royal Court Theatre in London in 2002, one year after scientists cloned the world's first pet - a cat named CC. The play suggests a future version of our society in which human cloning is possible, though perhaps not entirely legal. Salter, a man in his early sixties, and his son Bernard discover that Bernard is among an unknown number of genetically identical men. As the truth behind their creation becomes clear, the dispute between nature and nurture careens to the forefront of this taut, psychological drama.

Director Eliza Baldi notes the multiple levels operating in Churchill's A Number. "On the one hand, it's a fast-paced, sci-fi thriller, much like an episode of Black Mirror or The Twilight Zone," she explains. "But it's also a very elemental story about fathers and sons, loyalty and betrayal, the human need for redemption and enduring love. Ultimately, it's a meditation on personhood, and fate. The play is asking a difficult question: is a person more-or-less predetermined by their genetic make-up? Or are we formed by our circumstance?"

A Number marks the first Caryl Churchill production at People's Light, though the playwright is a longtime family friend, and personal favorite, of Producing Director Zak Berkman. "I'm thrilled to introduce her writing to People's Light audiences," Berkman says. "For six decades, Caryl has explored and exposed the extremities of what human beings are capable of: for love, for science, for power. At this moment, when many of us wonder if human beings possess the ability to pull ourselves from the brink of moral and physical collapse, there is no better playwright to turn to than Churchill.

"Her ability to make the intimate mythic and the mythic intimate, the vastness of her imagination and compassion, all feels like an antidote to the ills of the world, even when it's these exact ills she is warning us about."

A Number's two-actor cast features acclaimed Broadway veteran and Tony Award nominee John Dossett as Salter. His sons - the first Bernard, the second Bernard, and a man named Michael Black - are played by Nathan Darrow, best known for his roles as Edward Meechum in Netflix's House of Cards and Victor Fries/Mr. Freeze on Fox's Gotham.

Eliza Baldi directs the production. Andrew Moerdyk makes his People's Light debut as Set Designer. People's Light company member Marla J. Jurglanis (For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, Skeleton Crew, Morning's at Seven) designs costumes. Guest artist Amith Chandrashaker, recently nominated for two Drama Desk Award nominations and a Lucille Lortel Award, serves as lighting designer. Robert Kaplowitz (Nina Simone: Four Women) returns as Sound Designer. Resident Dramaturg Gina Pisasale dramaturgs the production assisted by Adrena Williams. Erin Edelstein makes her People's Light debut as Stage Manager.

A Number previews Wednesday, May 15; Thursday, May 16; and Friday, May 17 at 7:30pm. The play opens on Saturday, May 18 at 8pm and runs through Sunday, June 9. Standard single tickets start at $43. $30 preview tickets are available May 15-18. For tickets, call the Box Office at 610.644.3500.

Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information or to purchase group tickets, call Group Sales Associate Kelly Benedict at 610.647.1900 x111 or email benedict@peopleslight.org.

Subscription packages are now available for the 2019/2020 Season at People's Light. Productions include Dot (September 18 - October 20); Little Red Robin Hood (November 13 - January 5); The Children (January 15 - February 9); Shakespeare in Love (February 26 - March 29); Hold These Truths (March 18 - April 19); Bayard Rustin: Inside Ashland (May 13 - June 7); Mary Jane (June 24 - July 19); and an eighth production in August 2020 still to be announced. Visit www.peopleslight.org or call 610.644.3500 for more information.





