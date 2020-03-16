InterAct Theatre Company's THE NICETIES Has Been Cancelled

InterAct Theatre Company has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

After careful consideration, InterAct has decided to cancel our upcoming production of THE NICETIES by Eleanor Burgess. Given the uncertainty of the situation, it seems clear that if ever there was a time for an abundance of caution, this is it.



We are, of course, extremely disappointed not to be able to bring you this amazing new play this season (we saw a run the other day, and the show was already pretty great). But weighing our disappointment against the potential health risk to our patrons and our city, there was really no contest. When this crisis passes, we'll be thrilled to welcome everyone back to the Drake.



During this time, in addition to our staff, we will pay in full our artists and technicians, most of whom work on a very temporary or freelance basis. Because they had already carved out the time for this production and planned their work seasons around that income, we think it's the right thing to do. If it is possible for you, please consider donating the value of your NICETIES tickets to InterAct. It would be an immense help.



But that's not your only option! You can also receive a credit to be used by the end of next season, or you can receive a refund. Please contact the box office NO LATER THAN June 29, 2020 to tell us what to do with your tickets. See below for a step-by-step process.



On behalf of our Board of Directors and everyone here at the theatre, THANK YOU for being an InterAct fan. Your support really does make wonderful things happen here.



Looking forward to seeing you all soon.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You