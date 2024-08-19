InLiquid Will Host Dynamic Photographic Exhibit 'Brotherly Lens: A Portrait Of Philadelphia'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brotherly Lens: A Portrait of Philadelphia will offer an intricate exploration of the city through the eyes of three distinguished photographers: Eric T. Kunsman, Joseph Labolito, and Ron Tarver. Each artist offers a distinctive perspective, capturing the multifaceted essence of Philadelphia — its complexities, hidden dimensions, and ongoing transformation. The exhibit takes place at the InLiquid Gallery located at 1400 N. American Street in South Kensington.

Ron Tarver's photographs of urban cowboys examine the overlooked history of Black cowboy culture and its continuation in Philadelphia. Tarver's work focuses on the lives of these inner-city cowboys, highlighting their unique experience at the intersection of urban and rural life.

Joseph Labolito provides a historical and cultural portrait of Philadelphia, documenting the daily life of its neighborhoods for more than three decades. His images of Kensington dating back to the 1980s reveal the beauty, tension, and evolution of a neighborhood, portraying its past and present with depth and sensitivity.

Eric T. Kunsman intricately maps the city through its phone lines, revealing the stark contrasts between neighborhoods. His work prompts a critical examination of social divides and biases, encouraging reflection on the disparities that shape urban life, and highlighting the growing divide between people with and without access to rapidly advancing communication technologies in a city where 20% of households live in poverty.

“The photographs of Brotherly Lens: A Portrait of Philadelphia provide a dynamic representation of Philadelphia's recent history and culture,” said Rachel Zimmerman, founder and executive director of InLiquid. “It's for anyone who is interested in our local history, photography, the Black experience in the City of Brotherly Love, and civic pride.”

Brotherly Lens: A Portrait of Philadelphia is on-view September 5 to October 12, 2024. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. The public is also invited to attend a free opening reception on Thursday, September 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. To learn more, please visit https://bit.ly/BrotherlyLensReception.

