Ill: A LIGHT TRAGEDY By Rebecca Wilson to be Presented at Philadelphia Fringe Festival

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The Philadelphia debut of Rebecca Wilson's solo-show ill. is coming to FringeArts at The Perch September 23 and 24, 2026 after its runs at the 2026 Greater Manchester Fringe Festival and the 2026 Atlanta Fringe Festival.

There are lessons she has learned on how to be a more centered, present and purposeful human that she wants to share across the world. Her art aims to make people who are going through mentally suffocating experiences know that they are not alone and spreads the message that society should approach people with curiosity as opposed to contempt.

ill. is experienced, written and performed by Rebecca Wilson. Wilson's solo, multi-tonal show combines her wit, intellect, hard-hitting punchlines, and empathy to tell the tales of caregiving for her mother (currently battling ovarian cancer for the third time since her original diagnosis in 2019), family dynamics of taking care of both her mother and father during this dark time, her issues with mental health and substances, unhealthy romantic relationships, and finding her happiness again through a stint at a Boston psych ward and a Georgia rehab by learning how to practice stoicism and finally learning to let things go and find lasting peace, presence and purpose.

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