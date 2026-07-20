YOUR QUEEN PRESENTS: PETRUS to Make NYC and Philadelphia Fringe Debuts

NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. Sign Up

Edu Díaz will premiere Your Queen Presents: PETRUS, a darkly comic solo performance inspired by the wild true story behind Beauty and the Beast. The production will run on August 14 at the United Palace in New York and September 9-11 at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

Using drag, clowning, and imaginative theatricality, Queen Catherine de' Medici tells the story of Petrus Gonsalvus, a 16th-century man from the Canary Islands who was taken to the French Court and lived with hypertrichosis, a rare condition characterized by excessive hair growth. Created and performed by Díaz, who is also from the Canaries, the piece explores power, displacement, and spectacle.

Earlier versions of Your Queen Presents: PETRUS were presented at PhysFestNYC, Brooklyn Art Haus, and IATI Theater, receiving enthusiastic critical responses, with The Daniels Review writing that "the audience left wanting more," and Thinking Dance praising Díaz's "outrageous persona."

This iteration is being developed with Associate Director Federica Borlenghi and features costume design by Pablo Jesús Gatto, helping shape a visual world where Renaissance collides with drag and handmade theatricality.

Your Queen Presents: PETRUS is part of a wider theatrical project around the legacy of Petrus Gonsalvus, currently in development with support from NoMAA, the Puffin Foundation, and the Consulate General of Spain in New York.

Edu Díaz is an award-winning theatermaker and actor from Tenerife, based in New York City. Creator of the acclaimed A Drag Is Born, Díaz blends magical realism, physical theatre, and raw truth to explore identity and resilience.

Your Queen Presents: PETRUS will premiere on August 14 (7.30 PM) at the United Palace (United Palace. 4140 Broadway, New York, NY 10033) as part of the double bill Theatre in the Foyer, alongside Adrián Miranda's Uptown Books, before traveling to Philadelphia for performances on September 9 (5:30 PM), 10 (7:00 PM), and 11 (8:30 PM) at Asian Arts Initiative (1219 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA 19107) as part of Cannonball, a presenting hub of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

Don't Miss a Philadelphia News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming