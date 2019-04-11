I'LL HAVE WHAT SHE'S HAVING Comes to CSz Philadelphia

I'll Have What She's Having re-imagines new and classic films as if they starred all-female identifying casts. What would Die Hard look like with Joanna McClane and Hannah Gruber; what's the "offer you can't refuse" from The Godmother, and would the world have been saved sooner if Black Widow was in charge of The Avengers?

I'll Have What She's Having, an all-female, all-improvised comedy show, premieres May 3, 2019. The show runs the first four Fridays in May at CSz Philadelphia, 2030 Sansom Street.

Tickets for I'll Have What She's Having are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at csztix.com. For more information, please call Don Montrey at 484-450-8089.

The all-female identifying cast includes Beth Eisenberg, Kristin Finger, Erica Gooch. Kelly Jennings, Micheline McManus, Erika McNichol, Siobhan O'Hara, Jessie Preisendorfer, Alli Soowal, Emily Zargan, and Ashlee Austin. Directed by Mary Carpenter.

Mary Carpenter (Director) is an actress, director, teacher and writer in Philadelphia. Directing credits include Intimate Exchanges and Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe at 1812 Productions, On the Road Again, Oh What Fun, Didn't Your Father Have this Talk with You, Making Spirits Bright and A Few of Our Favorite Things at Act II Playhouse. Mary has been a performing and teaching member of ComedySportz for over twenty-five years where she also served as Artistic Director twice. She has trained at The Second City and with Keith Johnstone, Mick Napier, and Joe Bill. She holds Theatre degrees from Northwestern University and The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, and has recently published Do Or Do Not: How to Improvise Like a Jedi.





