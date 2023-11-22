Holiday Highlights Revealed For Chris' Jazz Café

Learn more about the lineup here!

Nov. 22, 2023

Holiday Highlights Revealed For Chris' Jazz Café

Hot jazz and holiday cheer is what you'll find at Chris' Jazz Café during the month of December. A Christmas Toy Drive for Toddlers that begins this week culminates on Saturday, December 9 with a holiday performance by vocalist Denise King and her quintet. The popular Philadelphia songstress will sing holiday and jazz standards accompanied by Duane Eubanks (trumpet), Anthony Wonsey (piano), Abraham Burton (saxophone), Ocie Davis (drums) and Kenny Davis (bass). Set times are 7:30 & 9:30 p.m. General Admission is $30 per person. In addition, there will be free admission to guests who bring an unwrapped toy to the Friday and Saturday late night jam sessions at 11 p.m. from now through December 9.

It's not too late to get tickets to pianist Joe Block's Holiday Extravaganza featuring vocalists Stella Katherine Cole and Ekep Nkwelle on Friday and Saturday, December 15 & 16. Although the 7:30 p.m. shows on both nights are sold out, tickets are still available for the 9:30 p.m. shows. General Admission is $40 per person. “I am so thrilled to come back home and present this brand new show, featuring two world-class vocalists (Stella Katherine Cole and Ekep Nkwelle), a stellar horn section, and fresh arrangements of our favorite holiday music,” said Block.

On New Year's Eve, crowd favorites Chelsea Reed and the Fair Weather Nine return to ring in 2024 with a rousing dose of foot stomping swing that will get the audience on their feet. The full ensemble perform at 7, 9 and 11 p.m. General admission is $40 per person.

Dinner & Show packages (including the 3-course chef tasting menu), VIP, and General Admission tickets are on sale now for all shows (beverages, tax & gratuity not included). Please check the website for ticket prices and arrival times. All tickets are premium seating. Streaming is also available on Chris' YouTube channel: @ChrisJazzCafePhilly.

Chris' Jazz Cafe is Philadelphia's longest continuously operating jazz club. Enjoy live jazz Tuesdays through Saturdays. For information or to make reservations, please call 215.568.3131 or visit Click Here.




