Hedgerow Theatre Presents Dave Droxler Back To Delaware County With ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS

Hedgerow Theatre brings home a performer who is ready to present his work in his hometown for the first time. This Fall, Dave Droxler brings his celebrated Off-Broadway work Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness to Hedgerow.

This award-winning autobiographical piece runs October 9-27. Opening Night is Friday, October 11 at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $20 and are available online at www.hedgerowtheatre.org. Hedgerow Theatre Company is located at 64 Rose Valley Rd.

Growing up in the Philly suburbs is a lot for a young boy named David – the only person who can help him unpack it all is his imaginary friend and real-life idol: Robin Williams. Robin and Me: My Little Spark of Madness is an autobiographical play that follows NY actor and DelCo native, Dave Droxler, as he becomes multiple characters and whimsically relives ridiculous and difficult life moments, including the times when Robin did (and didn't) step in to get him through it.

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Dave back to this region, his artistic homecoming, after a stellar Off-Broadway run. Having known him since elementary school, I can attest to his remarkable talent and infectious joy, much like his idol Robin Williams,” notes Hedgerow Executive Artistic Director Marcie Bramucci. “I can't wait to introduce our audiences to Dave's extraordinary talent and immerse them in the heartfelt and humorous journey that is Robin & Me.”

Droxler grew up in Delaware County and has been working in New York, where he is an accomplished performer of stage and screen. Dave brings this celebrated work to Pennsylvania for the first time, following a successful Off-Broadway run last year. Robin & Me collected Broadway World honors including Best New Play, Best Actor in a Play, and Best Director for the play's director Chad Austin. Robin & Me had its premiere at Abington Theatre Company in New York City, where Austin is the Artistic Director. Hedgerow is the beginning of a tour for the play. It will also be performed at Dave's alma mater, Point Park University in January.

Droxler shares, “Since last year's Off-Broadway run of Robin & Me, I hoped I'd get the chance to perform it in my hometown where the majority of the play takes place. And with the recent passing of my Dad, that hope became stronger. So it was serendipitous when Marcie Bramucci, who I've known since we were children, approached me about this opportunity. It was a perfect alignment of the stars. Not only does she know many of my stories, she's also someone whose work at Hedgerow I've admired, by producing new, unique, and innovative shows that go under the radar. I'm so grateful that this play will join that list alongside the rich history that's already embedded within the stone and mortar of Hedgerow Theatre.”

The director Austin added, “There is no better display of Abingdon's mission than to have Dave Droxler continue Robin & Me... It is an honor to watch this piece grow, and I am elated to be a part of its continued journey.”

Robin & Me opens on October 11, following preview performances on October 9 & 10. Hedgerow is hosting Pre-Show Happy Hours at 6:30 pm. The first one will be a PRIDE night on Thursday, October 17 and the second will be October 24. The performances October 24-October 27 will feature Open Captioning. There will also be an Audio Described performance at the 2 pm show on October 26 along with a Relaxed Performance. There will be a Sensory Tour and pre-show notes at 1:15 pm, before the performance.

About the Artist

Dave Droxler (writer & performer) Off-Broadway premiere of his one-man show, Robin and Me: My Little Spark Of Madness, with Abingdon Theatre Company (5 Broadway World Awards; including Best Actor and Best Play). Dave's other play, Walken On Sunshine, premiered at FringeNYC, winning the “TheaterMania Audience Favorite Award” and “Outstanding Excellence in Acting” for Dave's performance. His most recent play, BEYOND, received a staged reading with New Feathers Productions in Bucks County, Pa. Select New York acting credits include Candide, directed by Hal Prince (NYC Opera), the Drama Desk nominated production The Man Who Laughs (Stolen Chair Theater), Sweetee, directed by Pat Birch (Signature Theatre), NYTimes Critics pick Honky (Urban Stages) and his first one-man show he wrote and performed, Character (Prospect Theatre Dark Night Series). Dave voices characters for Nick Jr's Emmy nominated show Santiago Of The Seas, Sesame's Emmy nominated show Mecha Builders on HBO Max, Sesame's Bea's Block, Nickelodeon's Monster High and Sunny Day, PBS's Alma's Way, Apple TV's Get Rolling With Otis, Noggin and Dodo Kids. Other TV/Film credits include FBI: Most Wanted, How to Get Away With Murder, What Would You Do and Limitless.

