Hedgerow Theatre Announces Willy Rusell's SHIRLEY VALENTINE To Run With The New Electric Ballroom In February

In a nod to its roots as the first repertory theatre in the US and as an encore to the company's 100th year, Hedgerow launches Shirley Valentine, by Willy Russell, performed in repertory with Enda Walsh's The New Electric Ballroom this February.

These productions elevate two sides of the same coin, companion pieces exploring life's potential. Shirely Valentine will reunite long-time Hedgerow company member Susan Wefel with director Micki Sharpe to return to this 2010 hit. The production Previews on February 8th. Opening Night is Friday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $35 for adults and $20 for students and youth (under 18 years old), plus fees, and are available online at Click Here. Hedgerow Theatre Company is located at 64 Rose Valley Rd.

This heart-warming one-woman play centers on Shirley Valentine-Bradshaw, an ostensibly ordinary English housewife, and offers a glimpse into the depth of often-overlooked domestic livelihood. As Shirley prepares ‘chips and egg' for dinner, she ruminates on her life and shares about her husband, her children, her past, and considers an invitation from an old friend to join her on holiday in Greece for a surprise adventure.

Valentine is performed by Susan Wefel, who has been a Hedgerow Company Artist for 44 years. "Shirley asks 'Why do we get all these feelings and dreams and hopes, if they can't be used?' It's the best of questions,” notes Wefel. “It's been my privilege to step in Shirley's shoes and play her again and again in this comic gem of a play over the years.”

Howard Shapiro wrote about Wefel in The Philadelphia Inquirer review of 2010, “Wefel has a penchant for haughty and dizzy; in Shirley Valentine, she shows a real talent for bringing out the Everywoman dimension of a character who is clearly not everywoman.”

“Susie is luminous in her portrayal of the endearing and wise-cracking Shirley,” highlights Marcie Bramucci, Hedgerow's Executive Artistic Director. “Whether you've seen a previous incarnation at Hedgerow or are taking her in for the first time, Susie's Shirley will delight!"

Micki Sharpe returns to direct, reuniting with Wefel, a long-time collaborator for this disarming work by celebrated playwright Willy Russell. Following its debut at Hedgerow in 2010, there were subsequent productions at Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point NJ, Candlelight Theatre in Arden, DE, and again at Hedgerow.

Sharpe shares, “What draws me to this intimate piece of work is Shirley Valentine's realization of herself, her strength, and the following of her heart. This beautiful story is a mix of love and determination. It's one woman's life that touches so many.” Kate Fossner serves as Production Manager and Melissa Morris, back after The Long Christmas Dinner, joins the team as Stage Manager.



Willy Russell (Playwright) was born in Liverpool. He became a hairdresser on leaving school, then undertook a variety of jobs, also writing songs which were performed in local folk clubs. He also wrote songs and sketches for local radio programmes. At 20 years of age, he returned to college and became a teacher in Toxteth, after which he began to become interested in writing drama. His first play, Keep your Eyes Down, was produced in 1971, and he became well-known after his musical about the Beatles, John, Paul, George, Ringo … and Bert, ran for eight weeks at Liverpool Everyman Theatre. It was transferred to the West End and won the Evening Standard and London Theatre Critic Award for best musical in 1974. His plays include Educating Rita, about a working-class woman who decides to study English with the Open University, and Shirley Valentine . Both plays were made into films from Russell's own screenplays, starring Julie Walters and Pauline Collins respectively, each actress winning an Oscar nomination, as did the author for best screenplay for Educating Rita. He has also written plays for television, including the well-received Our Day Out, and the lyrics and score for his popular musical Blood Brothers. He continues to write music.

Micki Sharpe (Director) first performed at Hedgerow theatre in the 1980's in numerous productions including Cat on a Hot Tin Roof playing the role of Maggie the Cat. She starred as Rev Mother in the Nunsense series performed at Hedgerow. She has also directed and performed at the Candlelight theatre in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Nunsense, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, and Lend Me a Tenor. Micki was in the original Philadelphia cast of Nunsense (performed over 2,000 times as Sr. Robert Anne) at the Society Hill Playhouse in Phila. and toured with Edie Adams at the Valley Forge and West Chester Music Fairs. Micki has directed over 55 plays and musicals with a Drama program she ran for 21 years at BMHS in North Carolina. She also directed The Dixie Swim Club at Twin City theatre while in NC. She choreographed Sweet Charity at the University of Pennsylvania and directed My Fair Lady at the Broadway Theatre of Pitman. She has performed off-Broadway at the Gene Frankel theatre, Playwrights Horizons and Circle in the Square theatres in Pipers Song as well as in numerous musicals and children's musicals and plays across the East Coast including Bucks County Playhouse and Media Theatre (playing opposite Andrea McArdle in Mame in the role of Vera), Naples theatre in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Glassboro summer stock as Lola in Damn Yankees, Society Hill Playhouse, Brick Theatre with her own Sharpe Productions, Marple Newtown Players (directed and performed), Yorktown and St Michael's playhouses, Darien Theatre, the Carousel and The Three Little Bakers dinner theatres. Films include Invincible, Casanovas's Demise, Shock the Monkey, and Carlito's Way. Micki was featured on Evening Magazine co-hosting with Ray Murray, Saturday Night Dead and has performed with the National theatre for Children in Washington DC. She was also involved in Industrial productions with Showplace Inc. Micki has studied with Bobbi Lewis from the Actors Studio and a summer program at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NY. Proud member of Actors' Equity Association.

Susan Wefel (Shirley) is a graduate of the school of theatre at Boston University and is a 44 year Company Member of Hedgerow Theatre. Welcome back to Hedgerow and its glorious 100th Anniversary season. Susie recently led the Adult Acting class in a production of The Long Christmas Dinner and recently performed in Tales from Poe, Macbeth, Good Grief, and Twelfth Night at Hedgerow. Susie is also a teaching artist and props coordinator.

Production Details

February 8-24

Opening Night is February 9

Shirley Valentine

Written by Willy Russell

Directed by Micki Sharpe

Susan Wefel as Shirley

Melissa Morris Stage Manager

Kate Fossner Production Manager

Best enjoyed by ages 14+

Themes of an adult nature and sexual references.

Run-time: Approximately 2 hours, with a 10-minute intermission

Tickets: $35 Adult | $20 Student/Youth Tickets - plus $5 fee

Accessibility Information for Shirley Valentine

Click Here Feb 18 at 2p with a pre-show sensory tour at 1:15p

Hedgerow Theatre's parking lot, venue, lobby and restrooms are ADA Accessible. Please inquire with the box office for any specific accommodation needs at 610-565-4211 or boxoffice@hedgerowtheatre.org.