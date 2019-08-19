Full Line-Up Of Artists Announced For Fringe Festival Pop-Up Cabaret Bar

The Bearded Ladies, Opera Philadelphia, and FringeArts are pleased to announce the full line-up of performers for the "Late Night Snacks," the one-of-a-kind pop-up cabaret bar created in partnership with Vox Populi, Hidden City Philadelphia, Passyunk Avenue Revitalization Corporation, and the Mayor's Office of LGBT Affairs The inclusive, welcoming environment will open on September 7, 2019 at a refitted industrial space at 1316 S. Percy Street, Philadelphia, and feature programming Tuesday to Sunday through September 29, 2019.

New to the performance line-up is opera superstar Anthony Roth Costanzo, performing for one night only on September 20. Tony Award Honoree Jesus Garcia, known for his work in Baz Luhrmann's "La Boheme," will perform on September 8. Zachary James, who has appeared on Broadway in South Pacific and The Adams Family, will perform on September 24. These additional artists join the roster of the previously announced Stephanie Blythe (performing as Blythely Oratonio), Justin Vivian Bond, Adrienne Truscott, Martha Graham Cracker, and more.

The place to see and be seen after taking in Fringe Festival or Opera Philadelphia's Festival O19 performances, Late Night Snacks will feature an eclectic roster of artists from both the region and around the world, including the likes of opera star Patrons can drop by after taking in an earlier show throughout the city, or can pay a visit just to experience the cabaret and bar itself.

The pop-up cabaret bar will be presented in a converted auto body shop, located at 1316 S. Percy Street. The Bearded Ladies, along with installation designer Machine Dazzle, will convert the space into a speakeasy like none other, featuring cocktails crafted by bartenders from Sassafras and the iconic Old City venue The Tin Angel. They'll also be serving Opera Philadelphia Ale (OPA) by Flying Fish. It is the goal of The Bearded Ladies to provide access to the world-class cabaret space for all; therefore, there will be "pay what you can" tickets available every night to all performances of Late Night Snacks.

Single tickets to Late Night Snacks are available by visiting FringeArts.com.





