Free Fringe Philly Cabaret Announces Full 18-Night Lineup
This September 5th through 22nd, the Free Fringe Philly Cabaret will be open nightly from 7pm to midnight as part of the renegade Free Fringe Philly festival. Held at RADIOKISMET, Kismet CoWork's new pop-up event space and podcast studio at 10th & Hamilton Streets, and powered by Fergie's Pub, The Free Fringe Philly Cabaret will showcase a curated, featured performance each night at 8pm, and bar/socializing time thereafter. Completing this 4-way collaboration will be the cityblog Philebrity, acting as media sponsor and signal booster. Admission each night is FREE.
- Sep 5 - Thur - Nightmare Fuel - Sarah Knittel
-
- Sep 6 - Fri - Pilar Salt & Icon Ebony Fierce
- Sep 7 - Sat - SEX Talk (the show) - Katherine Perry
- Sep 8 - Sun - Big Friendly Monster Cabaret - Mary McCool
- Sep 9 - Mon - Alt Comedy at Alt Fringe - Joshua Machiz (hosted by Alaina Clune)
- Sep 10 - Tue - DTF And Then Some - Timaree
- Sep 11 - Wed - Jackson's Favorites - Betty Smithsonian
- Sep 12 - Thur - Music Video Book Club - Chris Cummins
- Sep 13 - Fri - Upholstery & Settled Arrows
- Sep 14 - Sat - The Cock Painter - Magdalene
- Sep 15 - Sun - Your Sunday Best - Chris Davis
- Sep 16 - Mon - AWFUL Wrestling Presents AWFUL! Talk - Claire Pitts
- Sep 17 - Tue - Swing Two - Pamela Hetherington
- Sep 18 - Wed - The Presented - Chris Davis
- Sep 19 - Thur - BIG BELTING B*TCHES - Vincent Scarfo
- Sep 20 - Fri - Almanac Dance Theater - Ben Grinberg
- Sep 21 - Sat - Girl Poop - Megan Thibodeux
- Sep 22 - Sun - Things I'd Like To Do Instead of Thinking About Men - Irina Varina
Event descriptions for each individual show are live at: https://freefringephilly.com/freefringephillycabaret