Freddy Awards Announces Update on Broadcast

Shelley Brown Executive Producer of the FREDDY Awards has released the following statement regarding the awards broadcast:

With Governor Wolf's school- closure announcement today, it has become impossible for us to present the our annual live televison special in it's usual form. We are working with our production partner, WFMZ, right now to determine what is possible this year.

The FREDDY program is more than the television special, and the good news is that the program's scholarship and grant program is still in place. We thank the colleges and scholarship grantors for their dedication to the students. We encourage students to go to our FREDDY website for application information.

http://freddyawards.org/scholarships-award

The FREDDY program is a celebration of all of the participating high schools , and we know how disappointed the musical-theatre community theatre is. Our hearts break especially for the seniors that have been waiting for this year's show. We are doing everything we can in this difficult environment to capture the FREDDY spirit in a creative way.





