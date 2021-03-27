Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FIU Theatre Presents SONNETS FOR AN OLD CENTURY

The production is written by Jose Rivera, and directed by Michael Yawney.

Mar. 27, 2021  
FIU Theatre presents Sonnets for an Old Century by Jose Rivera, directed by Michael Yawney.

You want to fight with existence? Go for it. You want to scream? Knock yourself out. This is a radiant play about the things we take with us as we begin again.

Performance Dates:

Friday, April 2 at 7:00pm

Saturday, April 3 at 7:00pm

Sunday, April 4 at 2:00pm

The production is streaming online on ShowTix4U for free, however, you must reserve a ticket to receive your unique streaming link.

To reserve, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/44875.


