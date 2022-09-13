Drag Queen Ginger Minj to Star In 'Hocus Pocus Halloween Bash' Tour This Fall

It's been 30 years since the legendary Sanderson Sisters were last seen - but this month, they are back, flying across the world and looking for enough children to stay young forever.

With Ginger Minj's return to the big screen in the upcoming Disney+ film, Hocus Pocus 2, the RuPaul's Drag Race star and master performer will celebrate the spooky season with the ultimate Hocus Pocus Halloween Bash, a 9-city tour taking flight in Atlanta, GA at the OutFront Theatre on September 23rd.

The nationwide tour will see stops in cities including Chicago, Boston and wrapping up on Halloween night in her hometown of Orlando, FL. Along with the film release on September 30th, Minj will release her own rendition of the song, "I Put A Spell On You" with an original music video to follow.

The revered drag queen and veteran performer will star in the all-drag show along with fellow queens, Gidget Galore, MR MS Adrien and Aria Hard in select markets. The queens will play Winifred, Mary and Sarah Sanderson for the 60-minute live event. The completely original script was written by MR MS Adrien and directed by Ginger Minj herself, and the costumes were designed by Gidget Galore, MAKING IT a one-of-a-kind musical, paying tribute to the cult-favorite witchy comfort movie, Hocus Pocus, and the highly anticipated sequel.

Since releasing her debut COUNTRY MUSIC album, Double Wide Diva, one year ago to critical acclaim, Minj has kept a stacked schedule and toured the world including residencies in the UK, Las Vegas, and Provincetown, MA. Signed to PEG Records with distribution by ADA/Warner Music Group, Minj just released a new collaboration, "Sunshine State" with COUNTRY MUSIC artist and songwriter Brandon Stansell.

After spending the past decade touring the world, performing showtunes for Broadway royalty on national television, starring in the 2018 Netflix feature film Dumplin' (Jennifer Anniston, Dove Cameron), and recording her three studio albums, Ginger Minj is thrilled to share her latest project with the world with the Hocus Pocus Halloween Bash.

HOCUS POCUS HALLOWEEN BASH

Atlanta, GA - OutFront Theatre - September 23

Chicago, IL - Venus Cabaret Theatre - October 14-16

Portland, OR - The Aladdin Theatre - October 18

Royal Oak, MI - Five15 - October 23

Philadelphia, PA - City Winery - October 25

Boston, MA - City Winery - October 26

Columbus, OH - Axis - October 27

Orlando, FL - The Abbey - October 31

Tickets to the Hocus Pocus Halloween Bash Tour can be purchased at here. For more information, follow Ginger on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Long before she held court as a finalist on Season 7 of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and Seasons 2 and 6 of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE All Stars, Ginger Minj reigned as The Comedy QUEEN OF THE SOUTH from her homebase in Orlando, Florida.

The self-professed "nicest bitch you'll ever meet" cites classic funny ladies Carol Burnett, Lucille Ball, and Dolly Parton as her idols. "Anyone who can pile three wigs on their head, squeeze their body into a beaded and rhinestoned gown and serve humor alongside the glamour is my hero," says Minj.

That's why she coined the term "Glamour Toad'' to describe her unique persona. In 2016, Ginger released her debut album, Sweet Tea, which was soon followed by years spent touring the world and performing showtunes for Broadway royalty on national television.

With over 200,000 global streams, Ginger went on to star in the 2018 Netflix feature film, Dumplin' (Jennifer Anniston, Dove Cameron), and in June 2021 released her sophomore album Gummy Bear, which peaked at #2 on the iTunes Comedy Album Chart. In 2022, Ginger Minj tapped into her genuine southern roots as she introduced herself to the COUNTRY MUSIC genre with her third studio album, Double Wide Diva, which was released in the fall of 2021.

Artwork Courtesy of Ginger Minj