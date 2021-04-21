Dinner And Show: Garces, Evil Genius, SliCE, P'unk Burger Offer Deals For Philly Theatre Week

Make it dinner and a show! Theatre Philadelphia has announced the return of Philly Theatre Week from April 22 to May 2, 2021. After a year of dark stages, millions in lost ticket sales and thousands of lost jobs, the Philadelphia theatre scene will rise again after the pandemic shut-downs with 11 days, 64 organizations, 72 events, and hundreds of performances.

This fourth year celebration will showcase the strength, resilience, talent and diversity of the tri-state region's theatre scene through virtual and in-person shows. While most shows go virtual this year due to the pandemic, Philadelphia restaurants, bars and breweries have stepped up to make it a great night of theatre, food and fun with deals on take-out food, burgers, pizza, beer, wine, tacos and more. Garces Trading Company, Buena Ondo, P'unk Burger, SliCE, Tinto Pintxo and Evil Genius Beer Company present special discounts and features in support of Philly Theatre Week. All deals are designed to give theatre lovers in Philly the chance to enjoy their show and dinner from the privacy and safety of their own home while they support and watch the shows by local and regional theatres.

Between now and May 2, 2021, look for the following deals and discounts at the following food and drink hot spots:

SliCE

Citywide Delivery for Hearts: 215-463-0868

Fishtown, 431 East Girard Ave., Philadelphia, 215-425-1555

Italian Market, 1180 S. 10th St., Philadelphia, 215-463-0868

Washington Twp., 137 Egg Harbor Rd., New Jersey, 856-302-5099www.slicepa.com

SliCE presents 10% off your order for Philly Theatre Week when you mention or use promo code: 10theatrewk21

You can use the code when you call in your order, or through the SliCEPA.com website.

Also, add an extra layer of fun to your theatre dinner and show by ordering the Philly Theatre Week pizza-making kit for only $10 per person.

PHILLY THEATRE WEEK COCKTAIL PARTY FROM GARCES

Garces Trading Company:Take-Out/ Heat and Serve Package

Pick-up at The Olde bar - 125 Walnut

https://garcestradingcompany.com/packages#experiences

Order for shows for next week - 4 days notice requested

Enjoy a taste of Amada, The Olde Bar and Village Whiskey - rolled into one and available for pick-up! Theatre lovers are invited to indulge in a variety of Chef's favorite small plates as you support our local theaters during Philly Theater Week, April 22nd thru May 2nd. Family-style portions of Whipped Feta & Garden Vegetables, Bacon-Wrapped Dates, Crab Fingers, Shrimp Cocktail, Deviled Eggs, Spanish Meatballs & Manchego-Stuffed Cherry Pepper.

Buena Onda

1901 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19130

(215) 302-3530

buenaondatacos.com

Free Chips & Salsa for order of $25 or more with promo code "THEATER2021" from 4/22-5/2

Not available on third party delivery sites, use the following link to order:

https://order.myguestaccount.com/menu/buena-fairmount#ordering-for-prompt

P'unk Burger

1823 Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

http://punkburger.com/

(215) 468-PUNK (7865)

Enjoy your favorite organic local burger shake and fries from P'unk Burger on East Passyunk and save 10% off your order with promo code: 10theatrewk21

You can also order online at punkburger.com and plug in the code for the savings - pick-up, delivery, dine-in, etc.

Evil Genius Beer Company

1727 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122

(215) 425-6820

http://evilgeniusbeer.com/

Head to the Fishtown brewery for 10% off when you buy three crowlers. All are $12.50ea - Select 3 Crowler Discount and pick your beers to get the 10% off. Current tap list includes the following available in draft and crowlers:

It's Britney, B__ch!, Hoppy Kolsch, 6%

#adulting, Guava IPA, 6.8%

Shut Up, Meg!, Farmhouse IPA, 6%

Maybe I'm Happy Just Asymptomatic, Apricot Blonde, 6%

Come Alt and Play IPA, Citra IPA with Lime and Glitter, 7.5%

I love you 3000, Galaxy IPA, 7.5%

The Gang Breaks the Stock Market, Belgian Tripel, 10.8%

But That's Showbiz, Baby!, Blonde Ale with Blueberry and Marshmallow Peeps, 6%

Uteruses Before Duderuses, West Coast East Coast Hybrid IPA 7%

Has Anyone Tried Turning 2020 Off and Back on Again?, Biere De Garde, 8.3%

I Love Lamp, Pineapple Hefeweizen, 5.5%

That One Time Rupert Holmes Tried to Cheat on his wife with his wife, Pine Colada Hard Seltzer, 4%

TInto Pintxo

114 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 665-9150

http://philadelphia.tintorestaurant.com/

Tinto - Receive 10% off wine purchase with promo code "THEATER2021" from 4/22-5/2 available for pick-up only. Purchase in the store or online (and pick-up). Order: https://www.opendining.net/menu/5fb42926505ee9c8642d62ba

Philly Theatre Week is presented by Theatre Philadelphia. Additional Theatre Philadelphia funding and support is provided by the William Penn Foundation, Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and the Philadelphia Cultural Fund. 2021 Philly Theatre Week partners include Ticketleap, Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, and Yelp. Philly Theatre Week tickets are on sale on April 5th, 2021 at www.phillytheatreweek.com.

"Theatre Philadelphia is so excited to showcase the amazing ways that the Philadelphia region's theatre community has continued to create work and look forward during the global pandemic," said Theatre Philadelphia's new Executive Director LaNeshe Miller-White. "The 4th annual Philly Theatre Week gives producers and artists an opportunity to connect and/or reconnect with audiences as they begin their journey on the long-road to recovery that lies ahead. We are thrilled to welcome our restaurant partners for this year - and with their help, we want every night of Philly Theatre Week to be a memorable dinner and a show."

Philly Theatre Week Opening Night will take place virtually on Thursday, April 22nd at 6pm, offering previews of events that will take place during the celebration. Events will include a variety of live and pre-recorded virtual performances, panels, workshops, theatre-by-mail, audio plays and in-person outdoor events. All tickets for participating shows are specially priced to be accessible to all, with tickets being free, $15 or $30 each.