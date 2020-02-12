David Charles Abell Appointed Music Director And Principal Conductor Of The Philly POPS

The Philly POPS announced today the appointment of David Charles Abell as Music Director and Principal Conductor. Abell made his debut with the POPS in 2013 with his unforgettable presentations of A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season. He was appointed Principal Guest Conductor in 2017 and will enter his eighth season with the POPS for the 2020-2021 Bright Lights! Big City! season.

First as Guest Conductor and then Principal Guest Conductor, Abell created and conducted Cole Porter's Broadway: Too Darn Hot, Lenny's Revolution, Blockbuster Broadway, and A Philly POPS Christmas in 2013, 2014, 2015, returning for a record-setting run of A Philly POPS Christmas in 2019.

Throughout his seven-year history with the POPS, Abell has worked with POPS in Schools by visiting area schools, conducting masterclasses, and in creating performance opportunities for students. He has worked with Germantown Friends School (his alma mater), The Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA), Girard Academic Music Program (GAMP), All City Choir, and more.

His significant career achievements include the worldwide TV broadcasts of Les Misérables 10th and 25th Anniversaries; recordings of Miss Saigon, Man of La Mancha, La bohème, and Madama Butterfly; five appearances at London's BBC Proms; concerts with many of the world's finest orchestras, including the Royal Philharmonic, Orchestre National de Lyon, Hong Kong Philharmonic, and Boston Pops; and performances at international opera companies, including the Zurich Opera House, English National Opera, Théâtre du Châtelet, and Opera Philadelphia. Educated at Yale and the Juilliard School, he was a protege of Leonard Bernstein. He has worked with such distinguished artists as Judi Dench, Emma Thompson, Idina Menzel, Heather Headley, Bryn Terfel, Josh Groban, Matthew Morrison and Michael Feinstein.

"I'm thrilled to be taking the baton of The Philly POPS," said Abell. "Growing up in Mt. Airy, I was very involved in the community with music. Now, I get to give back and share the music with the whole Philadelphia community and in all corners of our city-at the Kimmel Center, The Met Philadelphia, in front of Independence Hall, on The Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and more, as well as through our POPS in Schools supplemental educational programming."

"David has been a fan-favorite for years and is a dear friend and member of the POPS family. We are very excited to have him in this new role," said Frank Giordano, President and CEO of The Philly POPS. "His excellence in programming, his vision, and artistic direction have created some of our best and most memorable concerts. The organization has grown tremendously in the previous years and this appointment will further extend and expand the POPS' artistic presence for years to come."





