Dance The Night Away With ABBA AFTER DARK

In honor of The Philly POPS' upcoming show POPS Rocks ABBA: Mamma Mia and more..., The Philly POPS and The American Swedish Historical Museum will present ABBA After Dark-a special sing-along event to the greatest hits of ABBA, November 4, at the American Swedish Historical Museum.

Starting at 5:00 p.m., the American Swedish Historical Museum will have light fare for sale, including Swedish meatballs, Philly Pretzels and beverages. The museum's galleries will be open for attendees.

At 7:00 p.m., an ensemble of musicians from The Philly POPS will perform some of ABBA's iconic hits on the museum terrace for a sing-along. Visitors are encouraged to attend in their best ABBA attire-there will be a costume competition for a chance to win tickets to POPS Rocks ABBA: Mamma Mia! And more... November 17, 20 and 21 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

Admission for the event is $10 per person and includes entrance to the museum. For tickets, visit www.americanswedish.org/events.

The American Swedish Historical Museum is located in FDR Park at 1900 Pattison Avenue. Free parking will be available. For those taking public transportation, the Broad Street Line NRG Station/Pattison Avenue stop is within walking distance. SEPTA's Route 17 Bus (Naval Base) also stops nearby at 20th St. and Pattison Avenue.

Sing-along repertoire (subject to change):

Take a Chance On Me

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!

Chiquitita

Mamma Mia

Waterloo

Money, Money, Money

Dancing Queen

The Winner Takes It All

About POPS Rocks ABBA: Mamma Mia! and more...

The Philly POPS puts on its dancing shoes for POPS Rocks ABBA: Mamma Mia! and more... November 17, 20 and 21 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

Music Director and Principal Conductor David Charles Abell and the full Philly POPS orchestra will take audiences through ABBA's career, highlighting tunes that soared to the top of the charts in the '70s and '80s. Favorites include: "Dancing Queen," "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!," and "Chiquitita." This performance marks Abell's first performance back with the POPS in Verizon Hall since 2019.

"ABBA's music is pure joy-which is something I think we all could use about now," said David Charles Abell. "Their music is a perfect example of pop, and the full POPS orchestra will bring plenty of fun and excitement to these arrangements and orchestrations. And, as a Scandinavian group, Rajaton adds an extra layer of authenticity."

Joining the POPS is Finnish vocal group Rajaton (Rah-ya-tahn). Last seen with the POPS in 2014, Rajaton performs worldwide and has released 16 different albums in their over-20-year career. They currently have one double platinum, three platinum and eight gold records in Finland, with worldwide sales of over 400,000.

Tickets start at $35 and are available at www.phillypops.org/abba.