Da'Vine Joy Randolph to Star in Benefit Reading of FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIRE DE LUNE

On Tuesday, November 26 at 7pm, Philadelphia Theatre Company will celebrate its 50th season and its education programs with a one-night benefit reading of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune by Terrence McNally, starring Academy Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and Philadelphia native Da’Vine Joy Randolph; career film, television, and theatre artist Robert D. DoQui; and directed by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James Ijames.



Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune is an enduring portrait of middle-aged love and desire. Taking place over the course of one night, the play tracks two blue-collar romantics as they confront feelings of loneliness, insecurity, and the universal human need for intimacy.



This star-studded theatrical event honors PTC’s rich history of premiering new and contemporary plays for the Philadelphia community, as Terrence McNally debuted many of his works at PTC. The benefit reading will support the theatre’s rich education and community engagement programs, ensuring equitable theatrical learning opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds.

