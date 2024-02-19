DON JUAN IN HELL Comes to the Irish Heritage Theatre Next Month

The Irish Heritage Theatre has announced its next production of Don Juan in Hell by George Bernard Shaw. After a successful season last year featuring The Bear and Afterplay by Brian Friel, which was lauded by critics and audiences alike, the company has decided to take its first foray into the underworld with Shaw’s masterpiece.

Don Juan in Hell is the rarely performed third act of Shaw's philosophical comedy Man and Superman. This dream episode depicts a lively debate between Don Juan, the Devil, Juan's former lover Dona Ana, and her father, the commander, who was murdered by Don Juan in a duel while defending his daughter's honor. Shaw explores heaven versus hell. Which version of the afterlife is more thrilling than the other? Is heaven all it’s cracked up to be? Or does hell promise much, much more? Come to the dark side, all who dare, and revel in Shaw’s signature wicked wit.

Directed by Peggy Mecham and featuring John Cannon, Bill Rahill, Rob Hargraves, and Kirsten Quinn, IHT also welcomes back our diverse and talented crew and creative team- Jack Zaferes (sound designer), Megan Coyle (stage manager), Siobhan Merk (Set Design), Newton Buchanan (lighting design), Kevin Kim (recipient of the IHT BIPOC internship), Quinn Eli (dramaturg), Jere Edmunds (promotions) and Barbaraluz Orlanda (social media content creator).

The Irish Heritage Theatre has been called a "bold little theatre company" that takes risks and has featured "dazzling performances". IHT's mission is to provide a window into the works of Irish and Irish American Playwrights, celebrating the rich history of the theatre of Ireland.

The show has a limited run from 3/14-3/24 at Plays and Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey St. Philadelphia 19103. Tickets can be purchased on The Irish Heritage Theatre website: www.irishheritagetheatre.org.