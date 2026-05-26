DISNEY'S THE LION KING JR. to Launch Conshohocken Theater in the Parks

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Conshohocken Theater in the Parks, a new nonprofit community theater company dedicated to bringing live theater to local parks and community spaces, will make its debut this June with four free outdoor performances of Disney's The Lion King Jr.

This family-friendly production will be presented on two Saturdays in June:

Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM

Outdoor performances on the grounds of Conshohocken Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1074 (300 E 5th Ave, Conshohocken, PA 19428)

Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM

Outdoor performances at Mary Wood Park (130 E 5th Ave, Conshohocken, PA 19428)

Designed for young performers, Disney's The Lion King Jr. is an adaptation of the Broadway musical and the beloved 1994 Disney animated film. Featuring unforgettable songs including "Circle of Life," "Hakuna Matata," and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," the production follows Simba's journey from curious cub to courageous king as he learns to embrace his destiny and restore balance to the Pride Lands.

"We are thrilled to launch Conshohocken Theater in the Parks with The Lion King Jr.," said Kevin Stackhouse, President and Founder of Conshohocken Theater in the Parks. "Our first season is all about 'A Conversation with Our Community.' We want our shows to be interactive, engaging, and accessible to everyone-not just something to watch, but something families experience together."

The debut production features a talented cast of young performers from the greater Conshohocken area and celebrates the power of community, creativity, and storytelling.

Admission is free. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for comfortable seating.

Need more Philadelphia Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...