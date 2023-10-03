Curio Theatre Company to Host Second Annual Halloween Themed Prom Fundraiser for 21 and Up

Curio Theatre Company is gearing up for an incredible season with the return of a fun fundraiser to kick it off. Curio is bringing back its Prom for the first time since 2019. This popular fundraiser is Halloween themed and will take place on Saturday, October 14 from 7:30 p.m.-11 p.m. The event is open to anyone ages 21 and up. For attendees under 30 years old, it costs $20 online and $30 at the door. Regular price, for attendees over 30 years of age, is $30 online or $40 at the door. Admission includes two drink tickets, appetizers, and light fare provided by some of West Philly's best restaurants. Additionally, there will be raffles for all to participate in. The dress code is spooky, fancy, or any look at all. Guests are asked to bring cash or use Venmo for tickets at the door which can be used towards raffles, extra drinks, and photo booth pictures. All funds raised from the event will bring Philadelphia schools to the company's upcoming Makerspace theatre production of Jack and the Beanstalk. Curio is located inside the Calvary Center for Culture and Community at 4740 Baltimore Ave. Tickets and more information are available at Click Here.

“We are so excited that we are able to, once again, bring Curio Prom back to West Philly,” said Curio co-founder and Managing Director, Gay Carducci Kuhn. “The 2019 Prom was such a fun experience with such a great turnout, that we are really happy to revisit this event. Also knowing that most of the proceeds will be going towards enabling us to bring in children from local schools to see our family show in December, Jack and the Beanstalk, our first Makerspace Theatre production is important to us. We really hope to see everyone at this fun event.”

Curio is kicking off the season with a brand new Makerspace Theatre Experience. Jack and the Beanstalk, written by Curio co-Founder and Artistic Director Paul Kuhn and directed by Mya Flood will run December 6th - 30th. This is the first of many plays to come in our new children's Maker's theatre program. It is an immersive experience from the moment it begins. The children will begin by "making theatre" such as props, set pieces, and voice recordings. For our first show they will color a large cow on wheels! They will make coins, draw pictures of houses, fields etc. All of these will then be part of the show. Pictures of scenery will be projected and props will be used. Curio will also have the children create the soundscape for the show. Curio believes that all children benefit not from just watching plays, but from making art, specifically here. Appropriate for ages 3 and up!

About Curio Theatre Company

Curio Theatre Company's mission is to serve audiences in West Philadelphia and beyond with high quality, affordable theatre performances; to develop artistic talent through ensemble, company-based training and rehearsal processes; and to further academic, social, and personal development through arts education. The artistic and educational arms of the theatre company are intertwined as we make our home in the diverse community of West Philadelphia. The company's educational program was awarded the 2017 Victory Theatre Education Award at the Barrymore Awards Ceremony. It marked the company's first Barrymore Award. Curio Theatre Company is a 501(c)3 non-profit company based in West Philadelphia. The Company was founded by professional artists and administrators who met at the Hedgerow Theatre in Rose Valley, PA, and incorporated as a non-profit in 2004. After touring locally and internationally for several years, the Company began a search for a permanent home. In January 2005, Curio Theatre Company joined in partnership with the Calvary Center for Culture and Community at 4740 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia. This partnership provides Curio with a performance venue and classrooms within the Calvary Center as well as office space and company housing in the adjacent parish house.

