ComedySportz, Better than Bacon, and More Head to Uptown!

Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center brings the laughs to its Chester County Mainstage this spring and early summer. The hilarity begins with the first local appearance by Philadelphia's longest running and highest rated comedy show, ComedySportz, on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 7:30pm. Uptown also presents Best of The Boston Comedy Festival on Friday, May 28 at 8:00pm, and Better Than Bacon: Improv Comedy on Friday, June 3 at 7:30pm and Friday, July 29 at 7:30pm. Tickets for all shows are on sale now. Tickets for ComedySportz and The Best of The Boston Comedy Festival cost $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Better Than Bacon costs $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets are available online at uptownwestchester.org or by phone at 610-356-ARTS. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street.

The laughs begin with ComedySportz Philadelphia on Friday, April 29 at 7:30pm. ComedySportz is the greatest comedy competition of all time - and audiences get to help choose the winner. Two teams of improvisers battle each other for points and the audience's laughs. The Players use their wits and suggestions from the audience to instantly create comedic scenes, songs, and games right on the spot.

An announcer provides scoring updates and color commentary and a Referee acts as host and moderator: timing the games, calling the fouls, and getting suggestions from The Loyal Fans - the audience. It's a night of fast, smart, and hilarious comedy. ComedySportz is the longest running and highest-rated comedy show in Philly - and is appropriate for the entire family. Audience members are encouraged to wear their favorite team gear.



For this West Chester match, ComedySportz is bringing Susannah Beckett, Alex Levitt, Jessie Preisendorfer, Kevin Regan, Josh Holober-Ward, Sunflower Rose, Kristin Finger, and Don Montrey.

"We are excited to bring Philly's longest running comedy show to West Chester and the beautiful Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center, " said Montrey, ComedySportz Philadelphia's Executive Director. "We know traveling to the city on a Saturday night can be a challenge for some audiences, especially those with children, so whenever we can come to them, we jump at the chance."

After the family-friendly laughs of ComedySportz, Uptown welcomes three stand-up comedians touring as the Best of The Boston Comedy Festival Saturday, May 28 at 8:00pm. The Best of The Boston Comedy Festival features stand-up comedy from Ken Rogerson, Steve Bjork, and Greg Boggis. This show is for adults.

Rogerson started his comedy career working the Chicago club circuit and at the famed Second City. He moved East and became a central part of the historic '80's Boston comedy scene as documented in the film When Stand Up Stood Out. He has also made numerous other television appearances on such shows as NBC'sLate Night with Conan O'Brien , The Late Show with David Letterman Comedy Central 's Comics Come Home, and Showtime's A Pair of Jokes.

Steve Bjork was recently described by The Boston Globe as "one of the top names" in New England stand-up comedy. He's come a long way from his nights of frying up mozzarella sticks in the back room of a popular Boston comedy club. He studied that craft during that job while he was in college, catching glimpses of the performers on stage.

Greg Boggis is a New England-based stand-up comic, actor, print model, writer, frequent contributor to the Atlas Obscura, and comedy show producer with twenty years of experience in the entertainment business. Greg can be seen in the documentary film, The Strange Name Movie, now showing on Netflix.

Spring Comedy at Uptown finishes with two appearances by Better Than Bacon: Improv Comedy. They return to the stage to perform completely unscripted improvisational games, which are all driven by audience suggestions and interactions. Every word and every action is completely made up on-the-spot...it is never the same show twice! They perform Friday June 3 at 7:30 pm and Friday, July 29 at 7:30pm

Tickets are on sale now. They are $20-$25 in advance and $25-$20 at the door. Tickets are available online at uptownwestchester.org or by phone at 610-356-ARTS or in person at the box office. Connect on social with Uptown at @uptownwc on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Masks will be optional when inside the theatre. Audiences must show proof of full vaccination* with a matching ID (a photo or copy of your vaccination card is acceptable) OR proof of a negative COVID-19 test (PCR or Antigen) taken within 72 hours of the performance start time. Protocols are consistently updated on the Uptown! website uptownwestchester.org/safety

ABOUT UPTOWN KNAUER PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Established in 2017, Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center is a unique Chester County, PA destination for world-class performing arts in historic downtown West Chester. Built in 1916, and proudly holding five preservation and community impact awards, this former armory is now home to professional drama, music, dance, comedy and film in a modernized, accessible, and acoustically ideal space. Performances are held in an intimate 327-seat Mainstage theatre and 85-seat Cabaret, with additional classrooms and performing space for theatre students.

Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center is committed to enriching our communities through the transcendent power of the performing arts.