Cirque Du Soleil to Present CRYSTAL In Philadelphia This Summer

Cirque du Soleil will return to Philadelphia with its coolest arena show yet - CRYSTAL. Back by popular demand, this one-of-a-kind performance blends circus art and the world of ice skating. CRYSTAL will take the audience on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where ice skating of all kinds mingles with acrobatics and aerial feats. CRYSTAL will perform at the Wells Fargo Center from Friday, June 24, 2022 for 5 performances only.

Mike Newquist, Senior Vice President, Touring Shows Division, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to finally bring CRYSTAL back on the road. For two years our performers have been waiting to skate again and experience the joy of the audience once more. It will be an emotional and magical return."

More about CRYSTAL - A Breakthrough Ice Experience

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, CRYSTAL is not just an ice show; it's the very first experience on ice from Cirque du Soleil! Watch world-class ice skaters and acrobats claim their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics. Discover a new kind of performance as Cirque du Soleil meets the ice to defy all expectations.

CRYSTAL invites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colorful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil. This show is suitable for all ages.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, June 24, 2022 at 7:30PM

Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 3:30PM and 7:30PM

Sunday, June 26 at 1:00PM and 5:00PM

Tickets for CRYSTAL are now available exclusively to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and includes access to advance tickets and special offers. To join, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com. General tickets will be on-sale in Philadelphia beginning April 19, 2022 at 10AM. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.

ABOUT CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

Cirque du Soleil has redefined how the world views the circus; from small town talent to a household name. Based in Montreal (Qc), the Canadian organization went on to become a global leader in live entertainment with the creation of world-class immersive and iconic experiences, across 6 continents. Cirque du Soleil connects with audiences by being genuine, human and inclusive. Privileged to work with artists from 90 countries to bring their creativity to life on stages around the world, the company aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Over the years, more than 215 million people have been inspired, in over 70 different countries.