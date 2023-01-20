Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Christy Altomare, Returns To Bucks County Playhouse Next Month

She will appear for one night only on Saturday, February 18 at 8 pm.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Broadway's sweetheart and Yardley, PA native, Christy Altomare will return to Bucks County Playhouse next month with a new solo concert. Altomare sold out two performances with her solo concert debut at the Playhouse in 2022. She will appear for one night only on Saturday, February 18 at 8 pm. Tickets are on sale now at www.buckscountyplayhouse.org or by contacting the box office at 215.862.2121.

Altomare originated the role of Anya in the Broadway production of "Anastasia" for which she received the Theatre World Award and was nominated for an Outer Critics Award and a Drama Desk Award for lead actress in a musical. She made her Broadway debut playing the role of Sophie Sheridan in "Mamma Mia!" Off- Broadway, Christy portrayed the role of Sue Snell in MCC's revival of "Carrie the Musical." Christy can be heard in the cast recordings of both "Anastasia" and "Carrie." She toured the country in the first national tour of "Spring Awakening," playing role of Wendla Bergman. Regional credits include Jerusha Abbott in John Caird and Paul Gordon's production of "Daddy Long Legs," Guinevere in "Camelot" at Drury Lane in Chicago, and most recently, Nellie Forbush in "South Pacific" at the Aspen Music festival. Christy is a graduate of the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music. Along with her passion for musical theater, she is a songwriter/ recording artist, who currently released her new album of original music called "Wandering Bird."

"We love Bucks' own Christy Altomare... back for the first time since she reunited with her middle school boyfriend at the Playhouse. His proposal a few months later on our steps, and their story-book wedding, were featured in 'People' magazine and became a social media sensation," says Alexander Fraser, Bucks County Playhouse Producing Director. "Now she's back with a new show featuring the extraordinary Ben Ruahala at the piano. The perfect Broadway Valentine to make February sing!"

Bucks County Playhouse's Visiting Artist Series represents one of the few times on the calendar when outside producers take the stage to showcase their work. Renowned and unique performers from across the country - and around the globe - join local favorites for a lineup of crowd-pleasing fare that run through the end of the year.

Single tickets to "Christy Altomare" are on sale now. Tickets start at $45; special rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For complete details, up-to-date pricing and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.


More Hot Stories For You


