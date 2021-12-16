Celebrate Black History Month On The Kimmel Cultural Campus

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Philadelphia Orchestra, along with Resident Companies Philadelphia Ballet, The Philly POPS, and Opera Philadelphia, commemorate Black History Month in February 2022 with vibrant and educational programming honoring African American artistic expression and culture.

Deeply committed to the health and safety of guests, artists, and staff and proudly certified by GBAC, the gold standard for infection prevention programs, the Kimmel Cultural Campus is requiring masks to be worn at all times for guests attending on-Campus events, as well as proof of vaccination for those over 12. Guests under 12 will be required to show a negative PCR test result or negative rapid test. Additional details below.

"The Kimmel Cultural Campus celebrates Black History Month with multidisciplinary stage presentations and student matinees that recognize the defining contributions Black artists have made on the communities of Philadelphia and far beyond," said Matías Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. "We invite everyone to celebrate with us not only during this month of cultural significance, but all year long as we honor the vibrancy of the African American diaspora through our presentations."

The celebration kicks off with internationally acclaimed opera singer Angel Blue and The Philadelphia Orchestra in Verizon Hall, Thursday through Saturday, February 3 - 5; the Orchestra performs the world premiere of a commission by Valerie Coleman, while Florence Price paints an orchestral picture of her life as a Black woman raised in the Post-Civil War South in her First Symphony. A Conversation with Philadelphia Ballet's Black Ballerinos is presented by the Philadelphia Ballet on Wednesday, February 16 - touching on the highs and lows that Black ballerinos have experienced in their careers; opportunities and challenges that Black ballerinos face in the United States; and career advice for emerging Black ballerinos. Later in the month, The Philly POPS Presents Dancin' In The Streets: The Music of Motown, February 18 - 20 - celebrating the legendary "Motown Sound" with talented young artists, including Hairspray stars Shayna Steele & Chester Gregory and American Idol finalist and charted R&B artist Michael Lynche. Jazz vocalist Laurin Talese will be performing Saturday, February 18, with a performance featuring music from her upcoming release: Museum Of Living Stories commissioned by Chamber Music America. Can't make it to the theater in person? Tune in virtually on OperaPhila.Tv through Friday, February 11 to experience acclaimed composer Tyshawn Sorey's Save the Boys, presented by Opera Philadelphia.

Returning in February is the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Jazz4Freedom program, developed for 4th grade students and linking Jazz to Black History in Pennsylvania and beyond. Taught by experienced teaching artists through an in-school curriculum, 4th graders are first engaged with a preshow workshop about the Harlem Renaissance and growth of jazz in Philadelphia. The highlight of Jazz4Freedom is a field trip to see Kimmel Center's Jazz4Freedom performance - an event featuring music, dance, and commentary on social change throughout history. Students are inspired by a post-show workshop linking the Civil Rights Movement to jazz and providing the opportunity for reflection on the continuation of social change. More information for Jazz4Freedom to be announced. Jazz4Freedom is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

The Kimmel Cultural Campus also celebrates Black History Month with an array of digital programs. These events put a spotlight on the music of the Civil Rights Movement as well as modern day struggles for equality, the cultural enlightenment of the Harlem Renaissance, and offered experiences for all ages with a "Hip Hop Recess" that moves the body while offering morsels of history about Hip Hop, the dynamic dance form from the 1970s. Follow Kimmel Cultural Campus social media channels to read inspirational quotes from African American artists and cultural leaders as part of the Black History Month celebration. Be sure to check out our Kimmel curated Black History Month Playlist on our Spotify channel celebrating generations of African American artists and musicians.