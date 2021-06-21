Candace Bushnell's IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY? Extended at Buck's County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse announces a new block of tickets is now available for Candace Bushnell's "Is There Still Sex in the City?" - a new live stage show from the critically acclaimed, international best-selling author and creator of SEX AND THE CITY.

On Tuesday and Thursday evening performances at 7:30pm, the Playhouse will offer a special Girls Night VIP Package. The package includes: preferred seating, a post-show cocktail, meet and greet/photo opportunity with Candace and a coupon for two Candace Cosmos with light snacks.

The Playhouse's trio of Tony Award winning producers - Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler - officially announced that Bucks County Playhouse will present a workshop of the show, produced by Marc Johnston, for a month-long engagement. The production will play in front of a limited live, socially distanced audience.

"Is There Still Sex in the City?" written by and starring Candace Bushnell, will make its debut on June 22, 2021 and will run through July 18, 2021. Bucks County Playhouse Artistic Associate Lorin Latarro (Broadway's "Mrs. Doubtfire") will provide staging. This will be the eighth world-premiere at Bucks County Playhouse since 2012.

"We are so proud to present this show and have Candace, Marc and Lorin here working on something new," says Executive Producer Robyn Goodman. "Women of all generations can empathize with Candace. When my female friends and I read Candace's columns and books we not only wanted to be her, but she freed us to talk honestly about sex and gave us the confidence to be ourselves and pursue our dreams."

From her arrival in New York City alone with $20 in her pocket, to working her way up the ladder, to secrets behind the creation of Sex and the City and finding herself single again in her 50's ... the always provocative Candace Bushnell has a lot to say about sex, feminism, fashion, Cosmopolitans, Manolos, girlfriends, men and New York City!

"I'm so excited to share the story of how it all began.... How a young woman reinvented her life and in the process created a cultural phenomenon," says Candace Bushnell. "Working with a company like Bucks County Playhouse and creating a show has been a dream of mine since I first arrived in New York, back in the late 70's. I'm thrilled to be working with such an amazing group of people."

Bucks County Playhouse Artistic Associate Anna Louizos is the Production Designer Consultant. Lighting is by Travis McHale and sound by Matt Given. Projections provided by Ethan Noble. Hair and Makeup by David J. Witchell.

The production will play Tuesdays through Sundays. A full performance calendar is available at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org. Tickets to "Is There Still Sex in the City?" are now on sale. Tickets start at $45. The Girls Night VIP Package tickets are $125 on Tuesdays and $150 on Thursdays. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org or call 215-862-2121.