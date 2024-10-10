CIRQUE-TACULAR, A Magical Preview Of Winter Whimsy And Wonder Announced At The Shawnee Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Shawnee Playhouse will present internationally acclaimed Cirque-tacular, A Magical Preview of Winter Whimsy and Wonder, on the Shawnee Stage for three special shows, scheduled for Saturday, November 9th and Sunday, November 10th, 2024.

Local resident, Tad Emptage, the visionary founder of the internationally renowned Cirque-tacular, is bringing his awe-inspiring circus home, for one weekend only, starring Nina Mann, Ellie Steingraeber, Mendel Romannko, Brian Lugo, and Teo. Emptage's latest production, Winter Whimsy and Wonder, will make its Pocono Mountains debut at the historic Shawnee Playhouse with a limited run of three spellbinding performances, suitable for families, friends, and dreamers of all ages to immerse themselves in a breathtaking cirque holiday show like no other.

Founded and born from Tad Emptage's artistic vision in New York City, Cirque-tacular has toured the globe, enchanting audiences with its blend of acrobatics, dance, and fantastical storytelling. Now a proud Pocono Mountains resident, Tad is bringing the magic of the holidays to Pennsylvania in this exclusive preview, offering local audiences a sneak peek before the show embarks on its spectacular U.S. tour.

Winter Whimsy and Wonder transports viewers to a whimsical winter wonderland, where gravity-defying aerialists glide through snowflakes, jugglers toss giant snowballs, and contortionists twist and twirl like ice skaters on a frozen lake. As performers leap through glistening snowdrifts and dance amidst shimmering icicles, the magic of winter will come alive in this joyous celebration of the season.

Whether it's frosty frolics reflected on a crystalline pond, dazzling feats of strength under a canopy of twinkling stars, or heartwarming moments beside a crackling fireplace, this cirque experience is designed to capture the wonder of winter and holiday traditions. From the first swirl of snow to the grand finale, this show is a dazzling fusion of awe-inspiring cirque artistry, playful winter scenes, and the magic of the holidays.

Perfect for children, parents, and grandparents alike, Winter Whimsy and Wonder promises to delight audiences of all ages. With stunning visuals, extraordinary talent, and a heartwarming narrative, this production is sure to become a new holiday favorite for the entire family. "Bringing this show to Shawnee feels like a homecoming," declared Emptage. "The Pocono Mountains are known for their natural beauty and winter magic, and I wanted to create something that captures that spirit while sharing the excitement and artistry of Cirque-tacular with my community." Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness a world-class cirque show right in the heart of the Poconos.

Cirque-tacular is a leading performance company, known for its innovative blend of cirque, circus, variety, dance, and theater. Having performed in over seventy countries and for all genres of media, Cirque-tacular brings together world-class performers, grand champions, and world record holders in breathtaking performances that leave audiences mesmerized by seemingly impossible feats at the extreme edges of human capability. Cirque-tacular is at the forefront of a modern-day circus renaissance, breathing new life into the American vaudeville tradition with each heart-stopping leap, flip, and twist!

For nearly twenty thrilling years, Cirque-tacular has performed thousands of jaw-dropping aerial and acrobatic shows across the globe. Whether they're creating spectacle for corporate events, dazzling critics, or captivating millions on major TV networks, their artists are hailed as nothing short of mesmerizing.

Showtimes, dates, and ticket prices are as follows:

2:00pm: Saturday, November 9th, 2024

7:00pm: Saturday, November 9th, 2024

3:00pm: Sunday, November 10th, 2024

Tickets are $32.00 each for adults, $29.00 each for seniors, and $19.00 each for children seventeen and under. Meal and a show tickets are $60.00 (adults), $49.00 (teen, aged, fourteen to seventeen years old), and $34.00 (children, aged four to seven years old).

For more information on show dates, times, and to purchase tickets online, please visit The Shawnee Playhouse at www.shawneeplayhouse.org. If you need further assistance, please call the Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at 570-421-5093.

