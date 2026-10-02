CAUSE IT'S MY BIRTHDAY B*TCH & ALL MY PLANTS ARE DEAD to Open at Facetime Theatre

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After a successful run at Eden Street Players, Michael Roche's one-act Dark Comedies, ''Cause It's My Birthday, B*tch' and "All My Plants Are Dead" will be presented by Facetime Theatre in Phoenixville, Pa. from October 23-25, 2026. Both plays will be directed by Michael Roche.

''Cause It's My Birthday, B*tch' focuses on two estranged brothers, Andrew and Ryan. Andrew's wish to happily celebrate his birthday is upended when his estranged brother Ryan re-enters his life like a tornado, asking to crash on his couch for a few days. As the two brothers communicate, it is unclear if Ryan really wants to make amends, or steal a valuable baseball that was given to Andrew from their grandmother. To add fuel to the fire, Andrews outspoken friend Jane has arrived, and Ryan has kidnapped a Delivery Guy. The cast includes Ryan Kirchner, Luke Biely, Mekhi Postell, Lucy Criscuolo.

"All My Plants Are Dead" deals with Melanie and Tommy, a young couple who must face important decisions when Melanie reveals that she is pregnant. Tommy is extremely excited, while Melanie informs him she doesn't want to keep the baby. The cast includes Genevieve Duska, Nick Hyden, Sarah Williamson, Ryan Kirchner.

The Night of One Acts will take place October 23-25 at Facetime Theatre in Phoenixville, Pa. Shows are at 7:30 pm October 23 & 24, with a 3pm show on October 25, 2026. For more information, visit www.FacetimeTheatre.org

Michael Roche's Headshot Photo Credit: Michael Kushner Photography



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