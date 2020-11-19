Bucks County Playhouse's Virtual Variety Show Returns With Adam Pascal, Natalie Ortega and More

"Playhouse Live!," the 30-minute, free Virtual Variety show produced by Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA, streams again this Sunday night, November 22 at 7 p.m. with an all-new program and added musical performances.

Hosted by the Playhouse's trio of Tony-award winning producers (Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman and Producer Josh Fiedler), this week's installment will be co-hosted by Tony-nominated ("Rent") actor Adam Pascal.

The Playhouse's Virtual Variety Show features performances and interviews with notable writers, directors, designers, and actors as well as acoustic performances from Playhouse artists and remembrances from Playhouse alumni.

The highlight of this week's show is an interview with Tony-nominated Broadway designer and BCP artistic associate Anna Louizos, who will lift the veil behind the process of designing a show. Some of her Broadway work includes, "In the Heights," "Avenue Q," "School of Rock," "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" and the recent Tokyo production of "West Side Story."

Pascal, who will also perform, will tell stories about his career. The broadcast also features musical and dance performances by Natalie Ortega (BCP's "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Show"), Daisy Wright (BCP's "42nd Street" and "The Rocky Horror Show") and Julius Williams (BCP's "Mamma Mia!").

"Playhouse Live!" is line-produced by Jeremy Ehlinger and Michael Traupman and made possible with support from the Playhouse Annual Fund and Re-opening Campaign donors. The Playhouse is especially grateful to season support from Bank of America. Please check the website for upcoming dates and the Virtual show at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org; on Facebook @BCPTheater; on YouTube @BCPTheaterinfo.

