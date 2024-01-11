Bucks County Playhouse Kicks Off 2024 With Isaac Mizrahi, Norbert Leo Butz, and More

Political comedy by the iconic satire group, “The Capitol Fools,” and three powerhouse female singers from the Las Vegas based “Divas3” take to the stage in January 2024 for Bucks County Playhouse’s Visiting Artists Series. Tickets and are on sale now at www.buckscountyplayhouse.org or contact the box office at 215.862.2121

Bucks County Playhouse’s brings a variety of entertainment to its historic stage through the Visiting Artist Series. Renowned and unique performers from across the country — and around the globe — join local favorites for a lineup of crowd-pleasing fare that runs through the end of the year. The Visiting Artists Series complements the Playhouse’s Mainstage series which is produced each year from May through December.

“Capitol Fools” comes to New Hope on January 20 at 1:30pm and 7:30pm and January 21 at 1:30pm. The stairway to heavenly political satire originally laid by the “Capitol Steps” continues upward with the “Capitol Fools” — the new musical parody group created by the performers and co-writer from the “Capitol Steps.” The “Capitol Fools” hold up a mirror to our crazy political culture, providing hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections that continue to inspire belly-laughter. Audiences will continue to see cast members from past seasons of the “Capitol Steps” performing all the beloved bits, the show-ending and mind-boggling backward talking spoonerisms, breakneck costume changes, over-the-top impressions, and all new song parodies reflecting the day’s news.

“Divas3” is a celebration of the biggest hits by the greatest Divas in pop music history. Performances are January 27 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm, January 28 at 1:30 pm. Spanning four decades of chart-topping hits from the 1960's through the 1990's, “Divas3” covers hits by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer and many more! Individual members of the group are known best for their starring roles in shows on the Las Vegas Strip, on Broadway and national tours, and the famed TV show “American Idol.” Together as a group, “Divas3” has headlined hotels and casinos throughout their hometown of Las Vegas, performing arts centers across the United States, and luxury cruise ships worldwide.

Upcoming Visiting Artists Series Performances:

“Portrait of Aretha” • February 2 at 7:30 pm and February 3 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

“Shades of Bublé ” • February 10 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm, February 11 at 1:30 pm

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party” • February 16 at 7:30 pm, February 17 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

“Cross That River” • February 23 at 11 am and 7:30 pm, February 24 at 1:30 pm

“Always Olivia” • March 1 at 7:30 pm, March 2 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

“The Sounds of Soul” • March 8 at 7:30 pm, March 9 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

“The Jersey Tenors” • March 15 at 7:30 pm, March 16 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm, March 17 at 1:30 pm

“Isaac Mizrahi” • March 23 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

“Chris Funk” • March 30 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

“The Ugly Duckling” • April 5 at 9 am, 11 am and 7:30 pm

“Take3” • April 12 at 7:30 pm

“Norbert Leo Butz” • April 13 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm, April 14 at 1:30 pm

“The Great DuBois” • April 27 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

“Claybourne Elder” • May 4 at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Steeped in a theatrical history that stems back to its founding in 1939 by a roster of theatrical royalty, Bucks County Playhouse is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its 2012 re-opening and restoration. With more than 75,000 patrons walking through its doors every year, the Playhouse is leading the economic resurgence of New Hope and the surrounding community. In 2014, Tony Award-winning producers Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler took the helm of the Playhouse, reclaiming its reputation of attracting Broadway and Hollywood artists. Playhouse productions of “Company” starring Justin Guarini, and William Finn’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” were named by Wall Street Journal to its “Best of Theatre” list for 2015. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal again hailed the Playhouse and Artistic Associate Hunter Foster in its Best of the Year listings for its production of “42nd Street” and in 2019 labeled the Playhouse “one of the best regional theaters on the East coast.” Box office records have been repeatedly broken by Signature Productions of “Steel Magnolias” directed by Marsha Mason, “Mamma Mia!” directed by John Tartaglia and “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” “Million Dollar Quartet,” “42nd Street,” and “Guys & Dolls” (all directed by Hunter Foster). In 2021, the team developed and presented Candace Bushnell’s “Is There Still Sex in the City?,” which the Playhouse then partnered to move to New York. The creative teams who come to create new productions at the Playhouse are among the most talented artists working in the professional theatre today and relish the opportunity to work on the historic stage where Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, and Jessica Walter began their careers.