Bucks County Playhouse Education Offers Education Classes for Fall 2023

Bucks County Playhouse announced the lineup of education programs being offered this fall. All five classes will take place in Lambertville Hall, 57 Bridge Street, Lambertville, NJ.

Breaking into the Voiceover World (Intro Level) • October 9 – October 30, 2023 • Pete DeMeo

Mondays, from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

There’s never been a better time to break into the voiceover world! In this 4-week intensive, students will receive individual coaching on proper voice over technique for TV, radio commercials and promos, how to approach and personalize copy, how to make a demo and get an agent, and how to remotely work from the comfort of your home. Ages 18 to adult.

About the Instructor: You hear Pete DeMeo every morning as the in-show voice of The Today Show on NBC. As an Emmy-nominated voice over artist, he has voiced hundreds of commercial, promo and political spots for national TV and radio, in addition to narrating over 400 documentaries for The Discovery Channel, HBO, The Learning Channel, A&E, National Geographic, The History Channel, PBS and Animal Planet.

Acting For The Camera • October 10 – November 28, 2023 • Johanna Tolentino

Tuesdays, from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Through assisted scene work from screenplays, this class teaches techniques for acting on camera for television and film. Using copy from television and film scenes, actors will learn the process from the audition in the TV casting director’s office, to script analysis, preparing self-tapes, lighting and technology, and tips on how to find an agent. This validating class gives students the tools to start their acting for the camera journey. Students of varying levels are encouraged to sign up. You can be a curious beginner or a more experienced performer. Ages 15 to adult.

About the Instructor: Johanna Tolentino got her first big break at the age of 16 on the feature film “Lean On Me” with Morgan Freeman. She’s booked co-starring roles on network television such as (Comedy Central) pilot “Alternatino,” “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix), “Do No Harm,” Guest star role on (NBC), “Law & Order SVU,” cos-tar role on “The Blacklist” and “GOTHAM” (FOX).

Beginning Adult Tap • October 11 – November 15, 2023 • Julie Johnson Thick

Wednesdays, from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Led by professional dancer, Julie Johnson Thick, in this six-week class you will learn basic tap steps, fun combinations to tap your way into a great American dance tradition. Tap your way into a great American dance tradition! Led by professional dancer, Julie Johnson Thick, in this six-week class you will learn basic tap steps, fun combinations, and choreography to build your skill set. Ages 15 to adult.

About The Instructor: Julie Johnson Thick is an adjunct with priority status, teaching Rider’s Musical Theatre majors tap dance since 2013. Julie and her husband Bob founded the Off-Broadstreet Theatre in Hopewell where she functioned as Managing Producer and Choreographer. Together they produced over 300 shows in 32 years. In NYC Julie danced with Gregory Hines’s Tap Company and Luigi Jazz. Julie has worked as a guest artist at The Ed Sullivan Theatre, Hines and Hatchet, Broadway Dance Center and continues to teach at a NJ dance studio. Her diversified background even includes being the NJAIAW Collegiate State All-Around Champion in gymnastics.

Improv for Adults • October 12 – November 16, 2023 • Will Dennis

Thursdays, from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Spark your creativity! Put yourself out there! Play! Back by popular demand, this virtual class offers two hours of collaborative acting games, improv techniques and opportunities to nurture your creativity. No experience necessary – just a desire to laugh! Ages 15 to adult.

About the Instructor: In 2018, Will founded UnScripted Productions and has served as its owner/operator since that point. UnScripted is an improv studio offering classes, events, specialized workshops and more. Will brings a unique blend of compassion, self-deprecation, humor and deep insight into every classroom he is in. Will specializes in “Applied Improvisation;” a set of principles, practices, and techniques derived from the art form of improvisation and applied to a variety of contexts: work, relationships, parenting… life. Will is the winner of the Bucks Happening 2022 Entertainer of the Year and is a nominee again in 2023. His company, UnScripted Productions, is also nominated as one the Best Places in Bucks County.

Breaking into the Voiceover World (Intermediate Level) • November 6 – November 27, 2023 • Pete DeMeo

Mondays, from 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Ready to take your Voiceover reads to the next level? Our intermediate Voiceover Class is a workshop focused to encourage active participation and coaching. Teaching Artist Pete DeMeo will take participants deeper into various reads (commercial, promo and long form). Each of the 4 classes will run approximately 90 minutes to allow for maximum mic time and feedback. This class is perfect for those looking to amp up their voiceover career. Ages 18 to adult. Please note: This class is only open to students who completed the intro level class or have professional experience.

Steeped in a theatrical history that stems back to its founding in 1939 by a roster of theatrical royalty, Bucks County Playhouse is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its 2012 re-opening and restoration. With more than 75,000 patrons walking through its doors every year, the Playhouse is leading the economic resurgence of New Hope and the surrounding community. In 2014, Tony Award-winning producers Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler took the helm of the Playhouse, reclaiming its reputation of attracting Broadway and Hollywood artists. Playhouse productions of “Company” starring Justin Guarini, and William Finn’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” were named by Wall Street Journal to its “Best of Theatre” list for 2015. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal again hailed the Playhouse and Artistic Associate Hunter Foster in its Best of the Year listings for its production of “42nd Street” and in 2019 labeled the Playhouse “one of the best regional theaters on the East coast.” Box office records have been repeatedly broken by Signature Productions of “Steel Magnolias” directed by Marsha Mason, “Mamma Mia!” directed by John Tartaglia and “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” “Million Dollar Quartet,” “42nd Street,” and “Guys & Dolls” (all directed by Hunter Foster). In 2021, the team developed and presented Candace Bushnell’s “Is There Still Sex in the City,” which the Playhouse then partnered to move to New York. The creative teams who come to create new productions at the Playhouse are among the most talented artists working in the professional theatre today and relish the opportunity to work on the historic stage where Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, and Jessica Walter began their careers.

Visit Click Here for more information and to register or contact Ellen Gallos, Assistant Director of Education with questions at ellen@buckscountyplayhouse.org.