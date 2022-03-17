Bucks County Playhouse Announces Youth Company Auditions For Summer Production

The Playhouse Youth Company will hold auditions for ages 13 - 18 on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10am - 3:30pm, with callbacks on May 1 at Lambertville Hall, 57 Bridge Street, Lambertville, NJ.

Auditions will be held by appointment only (no drop-ins) and can be scheduled by contacting Ellen Gallos, Assistant Director of Education, at ellen@buckscountyplayhouse.org or (267) 743-2199.

The Playhouse Youth Company's 2022 production is "Alien8" by Kate Brennan and David Lee White, directed by Kara Jönsson, with musical direction by Kyle Duke. The production will rehearse from July 5 - August 3, 2022 and be performed on the historic Playhouse stage from August 4 - August 7, 2022.

In a small Midwestern town, a tornado touches down on prom night, leaving devastation in its wake-and a third of the town gone. Appearing amidst the rubble is a stranger-who identifies only as "8." The stranger communicates through a unique gestural language and begins to acquire English by reading novels like "The Catcher in the Rye," "Lord of the Flies" and "The Grapes of Wrath." When the students start to learn 8's language, they threaten to unearth a dark secret that the town's adults would rather keep buried. Past sins and future hopes collide in this musical about the parts of ourselves we alienate to get by-and the parts we risk for a chance to connect.

For the audition: Prepare a one-minute contemporary monologue; 16-32 bars of a musical theater song that represents vocal ability (must provide sheet music that is clearly marked with start and end and any specific notes for the pianist); and a photo.

To schedule an audition or for more information about the Playhouse Youth Company, contact contacting Ellen Gallos, Assistant Director of Education, at ellen@buckscountyplayhouse.org or (267) 743-2199. For complete audition details, visit https://bcptheater.org/playhouse-youth-company.