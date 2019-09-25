Bryce Dance Company Comes to Performance Garage

On October 12th at 7:30 PM, Bryce Dance Company will present Moving Memory, a series of performance pieces with original music. In this evening of works, contemporary technique, gesture, projection, and original music create a stunning performance that literally shines a light on individual experiences, memory and historical events. The works presented explore story fragments, memory, and historical events. The title work, Moving Memory, was made possible in part by a Gibney POP performance and a residency at Mount Tremper Arts.

Guest choreographer and Bryce Dance Company dancer, Emily Kessler, will present her original choreography, Allemande Left, an exploration of Sol LeWitt's early wall drawings as translated to a dance-scape. A rumination and extrapolation of a methodical structure, "Allemande Left" takes five dancers through a maze of their own making.

Bryce Dance Company is a contemporary dance company located in Brooklyn, NY with focus on collaboration, community engagement, and making dance that opens dialogue. We explore timely and relevant themes through intricate choreography, sound, music, and interdisciplinary collaborations. In order to bring our work to new and underserved audiences we create public performances, site specific events, professional works for the stage, performances with alternative populations, and community focused workshops. The company often partners with community based organizations to offer dance classes and performance opportunities to individuals from a variety of backgrounds.

For tickets please visit https://www.performancegarage.org/bryce-dance-company

For more information about the company visit http://www.brycedancecompany.com/





