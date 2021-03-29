Bristol Riverside Theatre Welcomes Entire Staff Back From Furlough to Prepare for June Reopening

Bristol Riverside Theatre will welcome its entire staff back from the necessary COVID-19 furlough. The company plans to welcome audience members back for live performances this June. BRT has been dark since March when the COVID pandemic forced them to shut down their production of Cabaret. Through a sponsorship with the William Penn Bank, the theatre will reopen with performances taking place at Bristol Township's brand-new outdoor amphitheater.

"We are overjoyed to be welcoming the entire full-time staff back as we get ready for a return to programming in June," said Producing Director Amy Kaissar. "We could not be doing it without the partnership of William Penn Bank and Bristol Township Parks and Recreation. To have gotten through this last year with every single staff member returning, is an incredible testament to the commitment of our staff and the passion of our board."

The amphitheater will allow patrons to socially distance while enjoying fabulous live music and talented singers. With current Covid restrictions, the venue can safely fit up to 1,100 patrons. The outdoor venue is a new venture for BRT and the staff can't wait to get started.

"We won't lose another summer to COVID," says Producing Director Ken Kaissar. The Bristol Township amphitheater gives us the opportunity to welcome back our audience in a safe manner. And, listening to great music under the stars, while eating delicious food is how our Summer Music Fest should be enjoyed. It just took a pandemic for us to realize it."

The William Penn Bank Summer Music Fest will kick-off June 10th with a special event yet to be announced. That will be followed by three BRT produced summer concerts along with two more special events. The full line-up will be announced next month.