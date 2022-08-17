Blues Traveler Brings 35th Anniversary Tour to Parx Casino in Bucks County

Parx Casino, Pennsylvania's #1 casino, presents Blues Traveler at the Xcite Center on Friday, September 30, 2022. The seminal, six-time, platinum rockers will bring their 35th Anniversary celebration to the Bucks County music showroom with songs from their latest Grammy-nominated album, plus their greatest hits including "Hook," "But Anyway" and "Run-Around." The show starts at 8:00pm, with doors opening at 7:00pm. The Xcite Center at Parx Casino is located at 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020. Tickets for this show are on sale now for $25 to $65. For tickets and more information, visit the Parx Casino website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191741®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parxcasino.com%2Fbensalem%2Fxcitecenter?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

"Parx Casino welcomes rock music icons Blues Traveler to the Xcite Center," said Parx Casino Director of Advertising and Public Relations Carrie Nork Minelli. "Blues Traveler has been on the road for decades bringing their hits to over 30 million people. We are so proud to welcome them to our Bucks County stage for an up-close and intimate performance you can't get anywhere else. Blues Traveler leads off an amazing fall showcase of hitmakers that also includes 3 Doors Down, Brett Eldredge, Brian McKnight, Ben Folds and The Jacksons."

Blues Traveler's performance at Parx Casino is part of the group's 35th Anniversary Tour, which features a revival of songs that spanned more than three decades and 14 hit albums.

Audiences can also expect to hear the band's Billboard-topping smash singles like "Hook" and "But Anyway," as well as their new, blues-infused renditions of some of their favorite classic blues songs, originally recorded by artists such as Aretha Franklin, Freddie King, Big Mama Thornton, and Little Willie John.

"Blues Traveler is not just a band; it's a lifestyle," said Guitarist Chan Kinchla. "Blues Traveler is our life's work. It's enabled us to do so many other things. This little tribe we built in New York during the late eighties has survived all the way through-plus or minus some dearly departed brothers and sisters. It's empowered us to be creative, make people happy, and travel around spreading some good vibes. The longer we do it, the more we like it. Now, thanks to our latest album, people know we can actually play the f-ing blues too."

More than 30 years ago, the four original members of Blues Traveler - John Popper, Chandler Kinchla, Brendan Hill, and the late Bobby Sheehan - gathered in their drummer's parent's basement in Princeton, NJ to jam. From these high school sessions emerged a band that would go on to release 13 studio albums and counting, four of which have gone gold, three platinum, and one six-times platinum selling more than 10 million combined units worldwide.

Over an illustrious career Blues Traveler has played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people, and, in "Run-Around," had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, which earned them a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. Their movie credits include Blues Brothers 2000, Kingpin, Wildflowers and others. A television favorite, they have been featured on Saturday Night Live, Austin City Limits, VH1's Behind the Music and they have the record for the most appearances of any artist on The Late Show with David Letterman. Don't miss your chance to see them live at the #1 Casino in Pennsylvania!

In addition to Bensalem, PA, other tour dates include New Haven, CT, North Stonington, CT, Pound Ridge, NY, Monclair, NJ, Roanoke, VA, Charles Town, WV, Kent, OH, Warren, OH, Asheville, NC, Athens, GA, Hilton Head, SC, Birmingham, AL, Fairhope, AL, Ridgeland, MS and Charleston, SC. For more information, visit https://bluestraveler.com and follow @bluestraveler.

Doors open at 7:00pm, with showtime at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $25 to $65 based on seating choice, through https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191741®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parxcasino.com%2Fbensalem%2Fxcitecenter?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. All shows at Parx Casino are for audiences 21 years old and older. The show will take place at Xcite Center at Parx Casino. Accessible seating is available for people with disabilities.

Coming shows this fall include Nelly, Deon Cole, Ben Folds, The Jacksons, Elvis Costella and the Imposters, Blondie, Jo Koy and Friends, Brett Eldredge, Jay Leno, Brain McKnight, Ken Jeong, 3 Doors Down, Ron White and more.