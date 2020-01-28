BalletX Will Present Spring Series 2020 at The Wilma Theater

BalletX, led by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox, presents Spring Series 2020 at The Wilma Theater, a limited engagement of 13 performances, running March 18-29, 2020. The company, named "among America's best" by The New York Times, and recently featured on the cover of Dance Magazine, will perform three world premiere ballets by 2020 Choreographic Fellow Nicole Caruana, and distinguished choreographers Gregory Dawson and John McFall. BalletX dancer and recent Princess Grace Award winner Stanley Glover will perform in all three new works.

"I couldn't be more excited to pair Nicole Caruana, this year's Choreographic Fellow, with one of my former mentors John McFall. And I've long admired Gregory Dawson's work. It's an absolute thrill to welcome all three to BalletX for their first Philadelphia premieres on the company," says Cox.

Nicole Caruana, BalletX's 2020 Choreographic Fellow, is quickly ascending the ranks of emerging choreographers with recent commissions for Scapino Ballet and Canadian Contemporary Dance Theater. Her awards include first prize at Germany's International Competition for Choreographers and the Technos College International Prize. In her work, she explores the cyclical nature of existence, and the mysterious life of the mind.

Gregory Dawson is Artistic Director of San Francisco's dawsondancesf, a company he founded in 2007, following a 20-year career dancing with Alonzo King LINES Ballet. In 2015, he received the Isadora Duncan Award for birds eye view, a collaboration with the Richard Howell Quintet. His work delves into the collaborative nature of choreography, and features "muscular, sinewy, high-impact modern dance inflected and informed by classical ballet" (San Francisco Chronicle).

John McFall performed as a principal dancer with San Francisco Ballet for two decades before going on to create works for National Ballet of Canada, Dance Theater of Harlem, and Mikhail Baryshnikov at American Ballet Theatre. As former Artistic Director of Atlanta Ballet and BalletMet, he commissioned Twyla Tharp and Wayne McGregor. His work embraces "simple gestures" and is described as "stunning" and "beautifully performed" (Backstage Beat).

The BalletX Choreographic Fellowship is generously funded by the Wyncote Foundation, at the recommendation of David Haas.

Gregory Dawson's world premiere is produced with generous support from Allen R. and Judith Brick Freedman.

John McFall's world premiere is produced with generous support from Constance Smukler, Trustee and the Smukler-Lasch Family Trust.

Performance Dates & Times

Wednesday, Mar 18, 8:00pm

Pre-Show Q&A with Artistic Collaborators, 7:00pm

Thursday, Mar 19, 8:00 PM

Friday, Mar 20, 8:00 PM

Saturday, Mar 21, 2:00 PM

Saturday, Mar 21, 8:00 PM

Sunday, Mar 22, 2:00 PM

Wednesday, Mar 25, 8:00 PM

Thursday, Mar 26, 8:00 PM

Young Xers Night, 7:00pm

Friday, Mar 27, 8:00 PM

Saturday, Mar 28, 2:00 PM

Saturday, Mar 28, 8:00 PM

Sunday, Mar 29, 2:00 PM

Sunday, Mar 29, 7:00 PM

Single Tickets Available Now

Online: https://www.balletx.org/

Phone: 215-546-7824

In-person: 265 S. Broad Street. Philadelphia, PA 19107





