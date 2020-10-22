BalletX Premieres Short Films, November 18

The event will feature three short films by Robbie Fairchild, Amy Hall Garner, and Mariana Oliveira.

BalletX dives deep into its 15th Anniversary Season celebration with the world premiere of three short films by choreographers Robbie Fairchild, Amy Hall Garner, and Mariana Oliveira. The short films will be screened for the first time in a Virtual Premiere Event, hosted by BalletX on Zoom, on November 18, 2020 at 7:00pm EST.

In the event, BalletX dancers will make a special appearance, and the choreographers will participate in a conversation about their work, moderated by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox. Following the event, subscribers will have exclusive 24/7 access to the short films on BalletX Beyond, the company's new subscription-based streaming platform, named "ahead of the game" by The New York Times.

"We have been on an incredible journey creating new short films throughout our great city and region. Watching the dancers dive into the ferns at Longwood Gardens, then spiraling up a staircase at Stoneleigh, and traveling as a full company to film in front of beautiful murals highlighting Philadelphia's Mural Arts program, makes me so proud," says Christine Cox , BalletX Artistic and Executive Director.

Choreographers Robbie Fairchild Amy Hall Garner, and Mariana Oliveira's work was filmed by filmmakers Giacomo Belletti and Elliot deBruyn, with Nate Brown . Fairchild's world premiere features costume styling by Mark Eric, with gowns and cocktail dresses by Marchesa. The films were shot at a number of sites throughout Greater Philadelphia, including Longwood Gardens, Natural Lands' Stoneleigh, and Mural Arts' Soul of the Black Bottom by artist eL Seed at the Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture, Start From Here by artist Isaac Tin Wei Lin at 1321 Race Street, and untitled by Nate Harris at Admiral Peary Way at the Navy Yard.

BalletX Beyond is available now in two plans at www.BalletX.org/Beyond:

Basic ($15/month), featuring access to three Virtual World Premiere events, 15 digital features and short dance films, behind-the-scenes documentaries, artist Q&As and interviews, bonus launch videos, and surprise programming and events throughout the season. Plus ($30/month), featuring all of the access available in the Basic plan, plus a rotating schedule of over 40 classic ballets from the BalletX archive and ticket discounts to any mainstage performances scheduled in spring or summer 2021.

For questions regarding BalletX Beyond and subscriptions, call 215-225-5389 or email boxoffice@balletx.org.

Shows View More Philadelphia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You