BWW Q&A: Julia Udine of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre

Walnut Street Theatre (WST) continues its 215th season with one of the most beloved stories of all time, Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. This magical musical is a timeless, enchanting story of love and hope and a delightful holiday season treat for the entire family. Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST begins previews on November 21, opens November 29, and runs through the holiday season ending December 31, 2023. The production is directed by Glenn Casale and choreographed by Kim Arnett.

Originally based on a French fairytale, and reimagined with the classic 1991 animated feature film, Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the timeless tale of finding love and following your dreams.

It tells the story of a prince cursed by a magic spell and the bookish Belle who stumbles on his enchanted castle and, with the help of his spellbound servants, helps him break the curse. Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will enchant audiences with a ‘tale as old as time,’ featuring all the classic songs from the animated film, including “Belle,” “Be Our Guest,” and “Beauty and the Beast.” The staged version combines the beloved songs of the animated film with an expanded score and 6 additional songs.

The 1991 film, directed by Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise, featured songs by lyricist Howard Ashman and composer Alan Menken. Met with great critical and commercial success, Beauty and the Beast went on to become the first animated film nominated for Best Picture Academy Award. Following the success of the film, the first staged production on Broadway went on to receive 9 Tony Award nominations, playing 5,461 performances before taking its final bow in 2007.

The Walnut’s production will feature a company of 25 performers and a live orchestra. Glenn Casale, who directed the Walnut’s Mainstage productions of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella and Disney’s The Little Mermaid, returns to direct.

Casale directed the 2012 Dutch production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, the national tour, and several regional productions in the States. His work also includes the 1999 Broadway revival of Peter Pan, which received a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Musical, as well as the National Tour of Peter Pan and the A&E television production.

He directed The Property Known as Garland and Dragapella! at Studio 54, which was nominated for a Drama Desk and two Lucille Lortel Awards. Chris Burcheri returns as Music Director, having just completed ELVIS – A Musical Revolution at the Walnut, and Kim Arnett serves as choreographer, making her WST Debut. Burcheri, currently in his fourth season providing music and vocal direction at the Walnut, took the podium in the 2022-23 season for Rocky the Musical; Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella; and Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville.

He has also served as the music director for the WST for Kids series and the Associate Conductor on Annie and Holiday Inn. Arnett choreographed the 1999 Broadway revival of Peter Pan, in addition to performing in Damn Yankees; Cabaret; and Seussical at Broadway Sacramento. Making his return and Walnut Street Theatre mainstage debut as the cursed and “hideous” Beast Prince is Daniel Wisniewski. Wisniewski, a native of Northeast Philadelphia, did his acting apprenticeship at Walnut Street Theatre in 2018.

Wisnieski’s Off-Broadway credits include Romeo and Bernadette and The Imbible: Day Drinking. His regional theatre credits include Men with Money and 1776. Also returning to the Walnut, bringing to life the role of the strong, independent, and book-loving Belle is Julia Udine. Udine was last seen on stage at the Walnut in Shrek the Musical.

Udine is best known for her four-year stint as Christine in The Phantom of the Opera both on Broadway and in the 25th Anniversary National Tour. She is a Voorhees, NJ native and attended Pennsylvania State University before leaving to join the tour of Phantom at 19 years old. Returning as Lumiere and Cogsworth, the Prince’s charming French valet and his excitable English major-domo, are Dana Orange and Fran Prisco, respectively.

This cast of 26 actors virtually all hail from the greater Delaware Valley, showcasing Philly’s finest talent. Scenic Designer Robert Kovach (Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella; Disney’s The Little Mermaid; Shrek the Musical) makes his WST return to capture the enchantment of the French provincial town.

Kovach will be joined by returning Lighting Designer Matt Demascolo (Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville; Always...Patsy Cline; Beehive) and Sound Designer Ed Chapman (Elvis – A Musical Revolution; Rocky the Musical; Disney’s The Little Mermaid). Costume Designer Mary Folino (Elvis – A Musical Revolution; Rocky the Musical; Disney’s The Little Mermaid), Wig Designer Carissa Thorlakson (Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville; Cat on a Hot Tin Roof), and Makeup Designer Kelsey Brooks will ensure everyone, including the dishes, are ready for you to "Be Our Guest!” Disney’s Beauty and the Beast begins November 21 and runs through December 31, 2023 which includes holiday performances.

Open captioning will be available for the Sunday, December 3, 7pm performance. Season sponsor: PNC Arts Alive. This production is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, Spark Therapeutics, Fitler Club, and Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC. Season Dining Partner is Buca D’oro Ristorante. For tickets and information, call 215-574-3550. Tickets are also available online 24/7 by visiting WalnutStreetTheatre.org or Ticketmaster.com.

What inspired you to take on the role of Belle at the Walnut Street Theatre?

The role of Belle holds such a special place in my heart. Beauty and the Beast was the first show I ever saw as a kid (first at walnut street theater believe it or not, then on Broadway). It is the show that made me fall in love with theater. I then went on to play Belle in middle school and that experience was one that really inspired me to continue pursuing my dream of becoming an actress. I relate to Belle and admire her for many reasons. She is a dreamer. She knows how to get what she wants, and she is brave enough to take the risks involved. She isn’t afraid to stand up for her family and for what she believes in. She has strong morals and values and she stands by them even if it makes her the odd one out in her town. She is a caretaker who is compassionate. She can relate to those around her without judgement, even if they are different then her. She is curious, she thinks outside of the box and and she is always striving for more. She is also beautifully flawed, and she has insecurities, which make her feel really relatable. She is imperfect. Her journey and arc in the show is so beautifully well written, and its a dream come true to play a character with so many colors. She may be a Disney princess but she is so human and real and that has been so exciting to dive into.

How does your previous experience playing Christine Daaé in The Phantom of The Opera inform your approach to Belle's character?

I seem to have a thing for dark lairs, candelabras, and french men, huh?! I’ve been very fortunate to play another strong female protagonist with Christine Daae. I learned so much from that experience about finding where in the story the growth or arc may happen and how to pace myself through every moment. Christine is also a character that has so much compassion, but also many different colors and layers. Both stories are a bit of an adventure, so really being present in discovering each moment like I'm seeing it for the first time, every show, was great practice for me. Musically speaking, both roles require a lot of vocal flexibility and stamina. Both roles are a big sing and I’m thankful to have had the experience of caring for my voice and building the stamina required.

Can you share any unique experiences or challenges you've encountered while preparing for this role?

I think one of the biggest challenges in a show like this is that we are playing real characters but its set in sort of a fantastical world where spells are cast and real people are turning into objects. Finding the reality in a world of fantasy has been really fun but also challenging too! Our director, Glenn Casale was so helpful in encouraging all of us to really find the truth and how high the stakes would be if this were really happening around us. It is what keeps it relatable to audiences and makes you invest in the story.

Could you share some insights about the adaptation of Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST for the stage compared to the animated film?

It is the same story you know and love from the animated film with the same songs, plus a few added gems!! The added songs for each character in the stage adaptation (especially belle and the beast) help to deepen their stories and build their character arc. The stage adaptation is just genius. The majority of the show is underscored and the orchestrations so beautifully assist in the telling of the story. I think because you are watching real people play characters that were originally animated, we have an even bigger responsibility in making them feel real while the adventure unfolds around us.

What has been your most memorable moment so far in the production of Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST?

We were in the studio rehearsing and just ran “Be our Guest” for the first time with everyone. Our director, Glenn, was filled with emotion, as were all of us in the room. I felt kind of weepy actually. Its a moment where the world we created, through amazing sets, incredible costumes, beautiful lighting, combined with the spectacular choreography and lush music, all just comes to life. It is really special and in the rehearsal room it was a moment where we all were reminded why we love theater and why we do what we do. To be surrounded by such joy and energy, and to escape for just a moment from the negativities in the world around us, was magical. The cast, the crew, and the creatives have all been so committed to making this show as great as it is. The talent that fills this stage and the hard work involved behind the scenes has been so inspiring to me. This company as a whole has been so supportive to one another on and offstage and it is so refreshing and joyful to be a part of a group that really does care for one another.

What do you hope audiences take away from this production of Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST?

There are so many important messages to this story that are extremely relevant today. It teaches kindness and compassion, it teaches us how to love, the importance of reading and storytelling, not to judge a book by its cover, and how our words affect one another. All important messages for people of all ages still today. I hope audiences can escape with us for a few hours and enjoy the joyful magic of live theatre with songs they grew up singing, and then take away its meaningful messages into their daily lives.