BWW Blog: Why You Should Date a Musical Theatre Major

We all know dating is hard, but dating in as a Musical Theatre major? Insanely difficult. This could easily turn into a list of my anecdotes, including the guy who said "I guess I'll be the breadwinner" and the one who told me that he could guess my favorite musical, Hairspray (he was correct and frankly I was impressed, but seeing as I am a plus-sized woman it was more than awkward). However, I would rather put good vibes out there. So folks, here are just eight of the many reasons why you should date a Musical Theatre major.

1. Your family will love us

Grandma loves Oklahoma? So do we, and we'll sing through the whole score with her. Is your younger sibling obsessed with Hamilton? So are we! Yes, your parents may be concerned, but we've had years of practice talking backup plans. Some of us are even double majors! We're even used to waitressing jokes (and fake laughing at them).

2. Events

If you bring a Musical Theatre Major as your date, you're sure to have a good time. We're not afraid to go full out on the dance floor. In fact, we'll insist upon it. Also, we're expert group photo takers. Silly faces? A weird number of people? No biggie, we know how to work our angles.

3. Handy

Many Musical Theatre majors take courses in tech or work on crews, which teach us everything from how to use a hammer to how to sew a button. Don't know how to change a lightbulb? That's ok, we had to rig up a Leko for our finals.

4. Fearless

Even though many of us are self-conscious, we sure know how to fake it. Every time we go onstage, we need to act as if we know exactly what we are doing. Furthermore, we aren't afraid of looking stupid. As the old director's adage goes, if you feel stupid, you're doing it right.

5. Great small talkers

Improv games have trained us for this. If we can pull a ten-minute scene from an audience member's suggestion of cowboys in space, we can certainly have an hour-long conversation about your dog.

6. Singing

It's literally a third of our degree. If someone wouldn't appreciate a significant other who has the ability to serenade them until they swoon, I'm not quite sure that they're human.

7. Tough

Musical Theatre is one of the most competitive and difficult professions. We have thick skin and know how to take rejection. Some of us can sing super high, and others can literally kick their own faces. Musical Theatre majors are badass.

8. Passionate

Musical Theatre majors are passionate about our work, and that passion extends into our broader lives. We will go the extra mile for the things and people that we love. Giving all of ourselves is just second nature.

In conclusion, if a Musical Theatre major sent you this, they are likely crying along to On My Own because you have not replied to them yet. Go do that. Secondly, if you are a single Musical Theatre major like myself, I hope that this post reminded you of just a few of the many reasons why you are an amazing person who anyone would be lucky to have in their lives. Now if you'll excuse me, I need to go queue up the Les Mis soundtrack.

