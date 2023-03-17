Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BRUCE-O-RAMA at Keswick Theatre

Special Offer: Bruce Campbell's Bruce-o-Rama at the Keswick Theatre on April 14th

Mar. 17, 2023  

BRUCE-O-RAMA is two events in one fun night! PART 1: PLAY A GAME! Hosted by Bruce, LAST FAN STANDING is not your father's trivia contest. As the only interactive game show created exclusively for fans of pop culture, LAST FAN STANDING tests your knowledge about the things that really matter: Fantasy, Horror, Sci-Fi, Superheroes, Gaming. Everyone in the audience gets to play. Fans answering the most questions correct in the fastest amount of time will come up on stage with Bruce for the Final Face-Off, and one player will be crowned Last Fan Standing! Followed by a brief break for the crew to clear the stage and for fans to buy more stuff!

PART 2: WATCH A GROOVY BRUCE MOVIE! Bruce will introduce Evil Dead and take questions before the screening. It's a lively half hour of anecdotes, insults and random cash giveaways. BUT WAIT - NOW HOW MUCH WOULD YOU PAY? In addition to these two events, depending on the type of ticket purchased, fans can also take home a custom, autographed poster of the event and a portrait-grade photo with the man himself! Let the good times roll at Bruce-O-Rama! Call the box office at 215-572-7650 or go online at keswicktheatre.com to purchase tickets today!


