Azuka Theatre Presents World Premiere Of BOYCOTT ESTHER

Azuka Theatre presents the world premiere of Boycott Esther by Philadelphia playwright Emily Acker. In an urgent response to the #metoo movement, Acker's new work chronicles the aftermath of a young woman's career once her boss, a Hollywood mogul, becomes enmeshed in a workplace sexual misconduct scandal. In a world where information is spread and opinions are formed in the click of a mouse, this hilarious drama begs the pressing question, what is our collective capacity for forgiveness? Boycott Esther is directed by Azuka Artistic Associate Maura Krause and stars Alison Ormsby (Esther), Alexandra Espinoza (Mary) and Steven Rishard (Barry Bloom). This new work runs from May 1 to May 19, with opening night set for Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 7:00pm. Azuka continues its pay-what-you-decide model for this show where audiences are invited to experience the art on stage and pay based on the value of their experience after. For reservations, visit azukatheatre.org. Boycott Esther runs 90 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for audiences 13+.

Acker was inspired to create Boycott Esther in the wake of the sexual misconduct scandals that rocked The Weinstein Company. Acker was working for the company when the news broke. With the national scandal roaring through the company, her project was shelved and never saw the light of day. In the wake of the national discussion that erupted, she was compelled to write the play.

"Once the news hit it spiralled quickly across the internet and media. That was right when we were on the cusp of selling our show. The larger controversy at Weinstein made it clear though the project wouldn't move forward. After my first big break in TV, I had to take time to process all the hard work we did and how it wasn't going to hit the next level," said Acker. "I was balancing my personal disappointment with my feelings of solidarity with the movement and empathy toward the women speaking out. In order to process those feelings, I started writing - it was a cathartic way to work through this - and lend a voice to the important issues arising."

Acker is no stranger to Azuka. She started out as an intern with the company and became an employee. She was a member of the playwriting collective Orbiter 3, which produced inclusive, accessible theater that embraced risk, valued local artists, and chased the playwright's vision. There she debuted her play I Am Not My Motherland. She left Azuka for the writing job in New York. Boycott Esther brings her career and her relationship with Azuka full circle with this world premiere.

"I think the ideal outcome of this play is to foster conversation -- about the #metoo movement, about the lack of nuance on how we position ourselves online, and what we project online by choice or not. Personally as a playwright and young member of the millennial generation, I also wanted to spark discussion on how theatre represents our modern world in the digital age How should we represent the internet and digital experiences on stage? What does the art of theatre look like with social media, video projections, video chats, social media hangouts? I am interested in the intersection of the live artform of theatre and the increasingly digitized world we live in," said Acker.

Bringing the story to life on the stage will be Maura Krause, who will make her directorial debut with Azuka since she joined their staff last year as Artistic Associate. Krause also has special insight as she has been involved with the development of the show for the last year. She was part of Orbiter 3 with Acker. Krause is excited to direct this exciting new work from her longtime friend and colleague.

"I love Emily's writing and I love stories that are about messy flawed human beings, especially women," said Krause. "Emily is a great collaborator and an incredible presence in the rehearsal room. As a writer, she is receptive to feedback, but clear-eyed about what's right for her script -- and she rewrites like nobody's business. As another eye on the production being built, she is generous and detail-oriented."

She adds, "On the content level, both the #metoo movement and the phenomenon of internet shaming are very compelling to me," said Krause. "As a society we're grappling with new levels of communication and visibility, and while mostly I think that has resulted in transparency and righteous action, the internet is obviously a double-edged sword that I'm very wary of. Beyond the thematic resonance, the challenge of manifesting the force of the internet onstage really excited me"

Boycott Esther's production team includes regional familiar names and Azuka alums, as well as new team members, including Jorge Cousineau (Scenic & Video Design), Mike Inwood (Lighting Design), Asaki Kuruma (Costume Design), Shannon Zura (Sound Design), Avista Custom Theatrical, LLC (Properties), Jamel Baker (Stage Manager), Lauren Tracy (Production Manager), Joe Daniels (Technical Director) and Flannel & Hammer (Scenic Construction).

Together, they will bring Esther's New York studio apartment to life through the use of three huge screens that represent a part of her digital life. Krause teased and said, "There's a ton of video -- even a few Philly favorite cameo appearances -- and we've been exploring how music can transmit the raucousness and pace of social media."

Boycott Esther is supported by Executive Producers Karen Kruza and Richard Quinn, and Gayle and David Smith.

Azuka continues its commitment to the community by extending the innovative pay-what-you-decide box office initiative for the 2018-2019 season.

No money is exchanged before the show. Audience members reserve tickets in advance, see the production, then decide on a price which they think is suitable based on their experience and pay as they leave the theater. Ticket payment can be made after the performance by cash, check or credit card. All money collected helps to pay Azuka artists and further support future productions.

As part of this production, Azuka will present pre-show happy hours sponsored by Two Roads Brewing Company on May 10 and 17, from 7:00pm to 8:00pm.

For show, special event and reservation information, please visit azukatheatre.org or call (215) 563-1100.





