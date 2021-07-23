Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Jill Sobule to Play People's Light Drive-In Concerts

Jill Sobule, the award-winning singer-songwriter whose 1990s hits include "Supermodel" and the original "I Kissed a Girl," plays the People's Light Drive-In Concert Series on Friday, August 13 at 6:30pm and Saturday, August 14 at 2:00pm.

Drive-in concert tickets are $75 per vehicle of up to 5 people. (That's less than $20 per person for parties of four or five, so get your concert crew together!) Learn more and get tickets at peopleslight.org. People's Light is located at 39 Conestoga Road in Malvern, PA.

Jill Sobule's work is at once deeply personal and socially conscious, seriously funny and derisively tragic. In a dozen albums spanning three decades, the Denver-born artist has tackled such topics as the death penalty, anorexia nervosa, shoplifting, reproduction, the French Resistance, adolescent malaise, LGBTQ+ issues, and the Christian Right. Her hits include "I Kissed a Girl"-the first openly gay-themed song ever to crack the Billboard Top 20-and the alt-rock anthem "Supermodel" featured in the film Clueless. Her latest record is Nostalgia Kills, produced by Ben Lee and released on her own Pinko Records label.

Jill's theater credits include a musical adaptation of the Broadway classic Yentl, Prozak and the Platypus, and Times Square. Her latest, F*ck7thGrade, is a finalist for the Lambda Literary awards in the LGBTQ Drama category this June.

Learn more on Jill's website.