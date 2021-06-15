Arden Theatre Company Announces Return To Live In-Person Performances Beginning January 2022

The Arden Theatre Company has announced their return to in-person performances. The company will reopen on January 13, 2022, with a series of four Mainstage productions and an Arden Children's Theatre production.

"We are thrilled to be looking forward to a 5-play season starting this January," notes Producing Artistic Director Terrence J. Nolen. "We are so grateful to the artists and audiences who have been part of our Spring Digital Season, and now cannot wait to gather together in-person to celebrate the power of live theatre in the coming season. Our plan is to start performances in January, but we are also looking at adding an additional production or special events, if conditions allow."

As part of the Arden's continued improvement to the facilities towards reopening, a new HVAC system for the F. Otto Haas Stage has been installed, with additional enhancements occurring at a later date. The Arden will release detailed safety plans closer to January's reopening, as they plan for performances and remain flexible for evolving needs.

The company's 2022 season includes:

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

By Tennessee Williams

January 13 to February 13, 2022

Originally slated for March 2020, A Streetcar Named Desire held just one public performance at the Arden before the company shut down. This production will return to open the 2022 Mainstage Season. Tennessee Williams' masterpiece depicts a story of love, lust, and the memories we leave behind.

BACKING TRACK

By R. Eric Thomas

A World Premiere Play, Commissioned by Arden Theatre Company

February 17 to March 27, 2022

In this new play by acclaimed satirist R. Eric Thomas, a change is in the air for a family after an unexpected loss. Mel, mother of Avery and Jessica, tries to reclaim her place in a gentrified neighborhood while her kids learn firsthand how to balance their own lives. Praised by Lin-Manuel Miranda as "one of the funniest writers," R. Eric Thomas's play contemplates what it means to start over again.

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY

By Jocelyn Bioh

May 5 to June 12, 2022

Members of an elite boarding school in Ghana are excited for the prospect of earning a spot in the Miss Universe pageant. When Queen Bee Paulina is threatened by unlikely newcomer Ericka, tensions run high. But, as the saying goes: keep your friends close, and your enemies closer.

To Be Announced Arden Children's Theatre Production

March 23 to April 24, 2022

INTO THE WOODS

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by James Lapine

May 26 to June 26, 2022

One of Sondheim's most beloved musicals returns to the F. Otto Haas stage with a magical radiance. Into the Woods explores the journey to the fairy tales' happy ending - and the responsibilities that come with happily ever after.

The Arden will be reaching out to current subscribers and ticket holders to schedule their performances for the upcoming season. Tickets for subscriptions and single tickets will go on sale later during the summer of 2021. Audiences are encouraged to visit ardentheatre.org for the most up-to-date information.