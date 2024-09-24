Anat Cogan, T.J. Wagner and More Will Lead Mary Shelley's FRANKENSTEIN at Center City Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Center City Stage will present a bold Halloween experience with a fresh, haunted look at Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein on October 31, 2024.

This Halloween, step inside Mary Shelley’s living nightmare, as a striking, gritty adaptation of her literary masterpiece, Frankenstein, comes to life in the heart of Philadelphia. This production of the David Catlin adaptation, directed by Ellie Mooney features Anat Cogan, Mary Martello, T.J. Wagner, Campbell O’Hare, Dan Olmstead, and Kyle McClellan, and runs October 31 through November 3 at the Walnut Street Theatre’s Independence Studio on 3. Tickets are available at https://www.centercitystage.com/.

A vicious storm rages outside. Inside, a group of young artists are left without a muse, and to their own dark, twisted devices. No service, no problem: when the real world conjures too much darkness, build a bigger monster.

Leave every haunted house behind, and experience the woman behind the world’s most iconic horror story as she mines her own terror, tragedy and undying love to enthrall the world with Frankenstein. As the evening unfolds, the boundaries between reality and fiction blur. This evocative and gory production of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is a raw, suspenseful, and deeply theatrical adventure.

Director Ellie Mooney says, “When you think of Frankenstein, you think of the monster: a frightening corpse revived by a strike of lightning. He has deep-set eyes and a prominent brow, bolts protruding from the sides of his neck, maybe a few choice terrifying stitches on his skin. But what’s even more terrifying, is the woman who created him. Mary Shelley’s novel has gifted us centuries of horror. I want to launch you inside of her head, inside of the reality of the night she felt compelled to write it, after which nothing was ever the same again.”

David Catlin’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein premiered in Chicago in 2019. The founding members, creative and design team for Center City Stage’s production includes Anna Bailey, Anat Cogan, BillyD Hart, Angela Jenkins, Jesse Jones, Mary Martello, Ellie Mooney, Dan Olmstead, Matthew Pettigrew, Beka Roush, Alanna J. Smith, Roman Tatarowicz.

Running October 31 through November 2, 2023, in Walnut Street Theatre’s Independence Studio Theatre on 3, performances of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein are held at 8:00 PM Thursday, 7:30 PM Friday and Saturday, with Matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 PM.

Tickets start at $25. All tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.centercitystage.com/ .

