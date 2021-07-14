Amythyst Kiah, Patty Larkin, The Dirty Grass Players, and More to Play Folk Weekend at People's Light

Catch some of today's most talented and innovative artists in Malvern at the first-ever Folk Weekend at People's Light July 24-25. Each day begins with a 1pm drive-in concert, followed by an intimate performance in The Glen, home to the Theatre's new outdoor stage with lawn seating. Then enjoy a beverage and summer fare at The Farmhouse at People's Light-open throughout the afternoon-before each day ends with a final drive-in concert. Day passes and individual drive-in concert tickets available. Learn more at peopleslight.org. People's Light is located at 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, PA.

Saturday's lineup features Patty Larkin, the visionary singer-songwriter The New York Times called "a virtuoso...comparable to the best of Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams;" Jeremiah Tall & The Lore, a Bucks County native with a "foot-stomping howl of a sound;" and Amythyst Kiah, one of the fastest-rising stars on the scene, receiving high praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and NPR -if you want to say you saw her "before she was famous," this is your chance!

Sunday's artists include internationally renowned singer-songwriter Sean Rowe, whose music has been featured throughout film and television; Philly favorite Adam Monaco, who recently appeared on WHYY's House Concert Series; and The Dirty Grass Players, a four-piece band known for pushing genre boundaries-from bluegrass to newgrass-with their blazing musicianship.

Single-day passes are $175 per day, per vehicle up to 5 passengers, and get you access to Saturday or Sunday's full lineup. (That's less than $15 per concert, per person for parties of 4 or 5!) Or purchase individual drive-in concert tickets to Patty Larkin, Amythyst Kiah, Sean Rowe, or The Dirty Grass Players for $75 per vehicle. Concerts in The Glen-Jeremiah Tall & The Lore and Adam Monaco-are only available as part of a day pass due to the intimate venue size.

Saturday, July 24



1pm Drive-In Concert: Patty Larkin

3pm Concert in The Glen: Jeremiah Tall & The Lore

6:30pm Drive-In Concert: Amythyst Kiah





Sunday, July 25

1pm Drive-In Concert: Sean Rowe

3pm Concert in The Glen: Adam Monaco

6:30pm Drive-In Concert: The Dirty Grass Players

Get Folk Weekend all-day passes or drive-in tickets here.

Tickets available now for the remainder of the People's Light Drive-In Concert Series!

The Hot Club of Philadelphia

Saturday, July 31 at 1:00pm

This exciting, acoustic ensemble blends jazz styles from the 30s and 40s with their own modern influences.

Claudia AcuÃ±a

Saturday, July 31 at 6:30pm

Chilean Jazz Vocalist who has thrived at the cusp of jazz and Latin American music.

The Orrin Evans Trio

Sunday, August 1 at 1:00pm

Philly-raised Jazz pianist and Grammy Award nominee.

Jill Sobule

Friday, August 13 at 6:30pm and Saturday, August 14 at 2:00pm

Award-winning singer-songwriter whose 1990s hits include "Supermodel" and the original "I Kissed a Girl."

Sunny War + David Sickmen of Hackensaw Boys

Friday, September 10 at 6:30pm

A double header featuring LA-based street singer, guitarist, and roots music revolutionary Sunny War and David Sickmen of the legendary Americana band Hackensaw Boys.

Reggie Harris & Alastair Moock

Saturday, September 11 at 10:00am

At this special drive-in concert for the family, Reggie and Alastair take audiences through an exploration of history and current events through the lens of race-using the powerful tool of music.

Visit peopleslight.org for Drive-In Concert tickets.